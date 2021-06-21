Alabama House Democrats host 5th annual Pro-Growth Policy Conference

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House Democratic Caucus is hosting its 5th annual Alabama Pro-Growth Policy Conference this week with special keynote speaker U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-NC.
The virtual conference begins on Wednesday June 23 at 9 a.m. with a focus on innovation and technology. Thursday’s session will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will focus on social justice and reformation, and the conference will finish on Friday with a session on leadership and management.
Clyburn will give the keynote address on Wednesday at noon. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. House Majority Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries are expected to address the conference Thursday. Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND, is scheduled to address the conference on Friday, June 25 at 11 a.m.
Keynote addresses and daily activities, including a yoga meditation led by state Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, will be available for the public by the Alabama House Democratic Caucus Facebook live and YouTube accounts. Gray sponsored the recently-enacted state legislation ending the ban on yoga in Alabama schools.