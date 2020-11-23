Alabama health officials urge residents to rethink Thanksgiving plans

State health officials on Monday urged Alabama residents to cancel or seriously rethink their plans for Thanksgiving holiday get-togethers, citing “unchecked spread” of COVID-19 across the country.
“If we want to live to see another Thanksgiving — and I do — we need to be willing to step back this Thanksgiving,” Dr. Mary McIntyre, chief medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said in a Facebook Live press conference Monday.
The warning comes as people across the country begin plans for holiday dinners and as COVID-19 numbers surge toward the deadly peaks seen over the summer.
The virus has so far killed an estimated 113 people in Calhoun County, with nearly 6,000 infected since the beginning of the year, according to ADPH numbers.
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said the virus so far has killed about 1.5 percent of the Alabamians who have been infected. That makes COVID-19 about 15 times deadlier than the flu, he said.
That 1.5 percent mortality rate “may sound pretty good,” Harris said — but “that’s about 75,000 people if the entire state becomes infected.”
Harris advised people not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. He said he and his wife would observe Thanksgiving at home, and would look for ways to keep in touch with distant family members during the day.
McIntyre said she plans to pare down her usual Thanksgiving, typically 15 to 20 family members at her house, to a total of 10 people. Face masks will be required, she said. There will be temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the door. People will sit well apart at multiple dinner tables. McIntyre said she will use paper plates and plastic utensils, to avoid dishwashing that could spread the virus.
McIntyre said people should consider a Thanksgiving dinner outdoors, if weather permits. The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts a wet Wednesday for central Alabama, with a 20 percent chance of rain early Thanksgiving morning and a mostly sunny day with a high of 68 degrees.
Health officials remain anxious that the surge in new COVID cases will continue to worsen. Hospitalizations for COVID are likely to increase in coming weeks, Harris said.
“We’re really scared about what December’s going to look like, based on what we’re seeing right now,” he said.
The actions people take on Thanksgiving will determine where the state stands at Christmas, Harris said.
“Nothing’s irreversible,” he said.