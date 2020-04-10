Alabama extends prison construction proposal deadline, 2 developers remain

MONTGOMERY — The list of companies vying for the state’s $900 million contract to build three large prisons is down to two.
Gov. Kay Ivey this week announced a two-week extension of the deadline for submitting responses to the state’s request for proposals. In that announcement, two companies were listed: Alabama Prison Transformation Partners and CoreCivic.
In November, four developer teams qualified to receive the request for proposals. First, GEO Group, a private prison company based in Florida, dropped out of the proposal process. Now, New Jersey-based Corvias is out.
The Alabama Department of Corrections told Alabama Daily News that companies dropping out of the competition is normal in such a large and complicated project.
“Participating in the procurement process requires significant investments from the developer teams; therefore, it is a typical part of the process for teams to withdraw if they recognize the delivery method is not an ideal match for their business model,” ADOC spokesperson Samantha Rose said.
Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, is the Senate authority on prison reform and construction efforts. He said he thinks it’s the “strenuous requirements” in the RFP that are causing companies to pull their names.
“I think, coronavirus or no coronavirus, some companies are saying they just can’t do it,” Ward said.
The original request for proposals published by Corrections last December leaves the door open for multiple companies to be selected for the project. The current deadline was moved this week from April 30 to May 14.
“I’m not convinced that (the state is) not going to have to revisit this and put out another RFP, or even another (request for qualifications),” Ward said.
However, Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the state had "two strong developer teams" participating and that the department is fully committed to selecting developers from the current process.
Dunn said the threat of the new coronavirus has only further demonstrated the need to build new prisons quickly.
“Crowded conditions within the Department’s dilapidated facilities create increasingly challenging circumstances to ensure inmate and staff health and safety," Dunn said. "Gov. Ivey and the ADOC are steadfastly committed to the strategic effort to build three new men’s correctional facilities, which will allow us to implement actionable solutions that address long-standing challenges facing our prison system.”
According to Ivey’s office, the decision to extend the proposal submission deadline was made after discussions with the two participating developer teams about the prohibitive impacts they are experiencing as a result of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections want to hire private companies to build the three new prisons which would then be leased back to the state and run by the Corrections Department. Ivey has said the state can spend $78 million a year leasing the prisons and pay for it by closing most of the state's existing prisons.
The contract, or contracts, will be awarded later this year.