Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting

MONTGOMERY — In the wake of the deadly Saturday shooting in Dadeville that left four dead and 32 injured, Alabama Democrats have launched a renewed effort to implement gun safety laws in the state.

Holding a joint press conference Monday, state Democratic leaders called on their legislative colleagues to “come to the table” to pass “common sense gun legislation,” including red flag laws and more intensive background checks.