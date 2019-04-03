Anniston brewpub owner Rodney Snider isn’t yet sure whether he wants to put Cheaha Brewing Company’s beers on store shelves, in cans and bottles.
Right now it doesn’t matter. Alabama law doesn’t allow that. But that could change if the Alabama Legislature passes a bill introduced last week by a local lawmaker.
“There are a lot of things this bill cleans up that are rather vague now,” said Snider.
Snider and other small brewers in Alabama are hoping for the passage of HB151, a bill by Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, that would tweak several passages of Alabama’s laws regarding craft beer.
Brewpubs like Cheaha were vanishingly rare in Alabama just a decade ago, with would-be brewers struggling to comply with some of the nation’s strictest rules on alcohol production.
Even now, Snider can operate a brewpub — serving food and beer made on-site — only in a historic area (his pub is in a Walnut Avenue building erected in 1890) and people can take the beer home only in kegs or in large jugs called growlers. He can brew no more than 10,000 barrels a year under state law, though he says he’s not even close to that figure.
Up the road in Gadsden, Jason Wilson said his Back Forty Beer Company is indeed producing about 10,000 barrels per year. The brewery sells canned and bottled beer in stores, and operates a tasting room in Gadsden. But he can’t operate a brewpub, where food and beer are served together, because his operation is classified as a brewery rather than a brewpub under state law.
Nordgren’s bill would ease up on some of those restrictions, allowing breweries to open satellite locations that serve some beer not brewed on the premises, allowing brewpubs to sell in something other than a growler and allowing small beer manufacturers to own part interest in a brewpub.
For the beer-drinker, those details are probably meaningful mostly for what they say about where the industry is going. Small brewers are getting bigger, people in the industry say, and soon they may begin buying up smaller brewers.
Dan Roberts, executive director of the Alabama Brewers Guild, said the bill would make things easier for companies like Monday Night Brewing, an Atlanta brewery that has considered opening a Birmingham location.
“It gives the industry room to grow, if needed,” Roberts said of the bill.
Roberts said some breweries have satellite locations now, but rules about on-site brewing lead to unusual setups. He cited a Huntsville brewer that does much of its beer-making prep off-site, then ships the “works” to a brewpub to mix with yeast, meeting the brew-on-site rule.
Even smaller pubs like Cheaha are considering expansion. Snider said he considered opening a second location in a military town in Georgia last year, but abandoned the idea after the temporary government shutdown. He declined to name the town. Snider said he has heard from investors interested in opening a second location in Alabama.
He said selling his beer in cans or bottles is an option he’d consider if the current bill passes. He said there are mobile bottlers who can set up shop temporarily at a brewpub site and bottle a limited amount of beer.
Attempts to reach Nordgren for comment on the bill were unsuccessful Wednesday. So too were efforts to reach the Alabama Citizens Action Program, a group that in the past has opposed most bills to loosen alcohol laws.
Past Brewers Guild bills have met with a favorable reception from lawmakers in recent years. Roberts said it may be tougher to pass this bill, which contains multiple small changes to state law.
“The problem, from an advocacy standpoint, is that it does about 20 things,” he said.