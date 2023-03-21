 Skip to main content
After ADOC salary increase, Pettus to bring trooper pay bill

Following a major pay increase for correctional officer trainees in Alabama prisons, Rep. Phillip Pettus, R-Green Hill, says he plans to sponsor legislation to give new state troopers equal pay.

“This is nothing against (the Alabama Department of Corrections) or saying they don’t deserve more money, but troopers do too,” said Pettus, a former trooper. He said that though it’s not discussed as much as it was a few years ago, there is still a shortage of state law enforcement on Alabama highways.