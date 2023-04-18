 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Advocates rally for increased cancer screening funding amid record-high cervical cancer rates

More than 30 people from around the state rallied at the Alabama State House recently, calling on lawmakers to increase funding for a cervical cancer screening program targeting low-income residents.

Each year, around 13,000 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, 4,000 of which are fatal. Data compiled between 2015 and 2019 found the death rate of cervical cancer to be 2.2 per 100,000 women annually nationwide.