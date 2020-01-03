ABC board says adults under 21 barred from buying tobacco

Dustan Ervin said he has been smoking cigarettes for a long time and doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
Despite a recent federal policy signed Dec. 20 by the president, Ervin, a 19-year-old Heflin resident, said he plans to find ways around it to get his fix.
“One, I can go somewhere where they won’t card you if you look old enough,” Ervin said. “Two, I can get someone to buy it from who is over 21.”
According to an announcement by the United States Food and Drug Administration, President Donald Trump signed an amendment to the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act passed by Congress which raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 19 to 21.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, which regulates the sale of tobacco products in the state, announced Friday in an email that tobacco retailers are required to adhere to the federal policy change until state legislators amend state laws.
The change brought mixed reactions from licensed tobacco sellers and from adults younger than 21 who are now barred from buying tobacco.
Ervin, who briefly stopped Friday at the Mapco gas station in Weaver with a friend, said he understands that children shouldn’t be smoking, but feels that those who were 19 and 20 before the change should be “grandfathered in.”
“I could have just a week ago,” Ervin said of buying tobacco. “When you’re already 19 years old and have been smoking since you were younger, it’s like you’re getting your rights taken away.”
Ervin’s friend, 18-year-old Braden Graham, called the change “ridiculous.” Like Ervin, Graham said he regularly smoked and planned to find ways around the law.
“I could just go to Georgia and buy it,” Graham said.
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue’s website, the state will comply with federal guidelines.
ABC board spokesman Dean Argo said Friday afternoon that the board was working to notify licensed tobacco sellers. He said all licensees are required to follow the federal law until March, when state legislators will decide whether or not they will recognize the federal change.
Argo said several state departments, including the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, have already requested that they recognize the change and he believes legislators will comply with it.
“We don’t want to defy federal law,” Argo said.
Munther Fadhel, who co-owns the Chevron gas station on McClellan Boulevard and SMOKE E-Z Vape on Quintard Avenue, said he agrees with the policy change and understands why it was implemented.
“When you’re talking about 5 million U.S. citizens in middle school and high school using this product, that’s a problem,” Fadhel said. “The change makes sense to protect the younger generation.”
Fadhel said Friday afternoon he hadn’t yet heard from the ABC Board about any changes.
He said he had seen news coverage of the policy change and quickly became concerned about what it meant for his businesses.
“We are a small store,” Fadhel said. “We are not backed by corporations like other stores.”
To ensure he was following the law, Fadhel said, he called the ABC Board earlier this week and they told him the law hadn’t gone into effect.
The moment the ABC Board tells Fadhel otherwise, he said, his stores will immediately comply with their instructions.
He said he already has new signs printed out to notify customers that staff won’t sell tobacco to anyone under 21 and is keeping in close contact with managers and staff in case anything changes.
Fadhel said his staff checks IDs before anyone buys tobacco or alcohol from his stores and he surveys the store to see who is coming in and what they’re buying. He said that’s how he knows the majority of his customers are over 21 and buy more than just tobacco.