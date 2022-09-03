A visit to Hank Williams’ Montgomery gravesite a pilgrimage for music fans

MONTGOMERY — Coming back from a family vacation in Pensacola, Gregory and Linda Heeg of Stratford, Wis., had one particular stop they wanted to make on their drive through the South.
It was the gravesite of a musician whose legacy and talent is cherished by the Heegs and millions of others: Hank Williams Sr.
The hitmaker was laid to rest on Jan. 4, 1953, at Oakwood Annex Cemetery in Montgomery, where the grave, along with that of his wife, Audrey, has become something of a pilgrimage destination for country music fans.
“It’s awe-inspiring,” Heeg said.
A musician himself, Heeg said he’s been a Hank Williams fan all his life.
Struggling for words, Heeg said the memorial was “very reflective.”
The memorial includes a slab of granite bearing carvings of his guitar and boots that are referenced in his most popular songs.
A sculpture of a cowboy hat that reads, “Luke the Drifter,” is at the base of Williams’ towering tombstone.
Green astroturf carpets the memorial, not grass. A bystander said that the grass could not grow at the memorial as it was constantly being plucked by fans as souvenirs. The precaution is apparently a wise one, for in the center of the gravesite memorial is a stone with the inscription, “Please do not desecrate this sacred spot. Many thanks, Hank Williams, Jr.”
Interest in the site is expected to only grow in the coming months, as Williams’ 100th birth anniversary will be on Sept. 17, 2023.
Yet his death anniversary generates interest of its own, primarily for its tragic circumstances. His life ended at age 29 on New Year’s Day 1953 in the backseat of a car in West Virginia. He was being driven from Knoxville, Tenn., to a concert in Canton, Ohio.
According to published reports his last word was, “No,” when asked by his teenage driver, Charles Carr, if he wanted something to eat from a Snack King restaurant.
Williams recorded 55 singles that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western chart and 12 reached No. 1.
“Praise the Lord, I saw the light,” said Heeg as he read the inscription on Hank’s tombstone. The tombstone also includes a brass relief of Williams with his guitar and beaming rays of light shining through cloudy skies.
“I’m 67, my mom and dad took me to see Hank Jr. when I was about 15 and of course they grew up with Hank Sr. and loved his music all their lives,” Heeg said.
“My dad was born the same year as Hank Sr.”
At the base of Hank’s tombstone are carved scenes with the names of some of his songs.
“Your Cheatin’ Heart”, “Love Sick Blues”, “Mansion On The Hill,” and other songs each have their own themed carvings.
“That’s awesome,” Heeg said about the songs that are permanently etched in stone.
“I play guitar and sing and we know all these songs by heart. I’ve played in bands all my life and you can’t, if you’re a musician, pick up a guitar without being inspired by Hank Williams or Bob Dylan or Johnny Cash, the greatest of all time,” Heeg said.
Heeg said the couple had visited the Hank Williams Sr. boyhood home and museum in Georgiana earlier in the day.
“It was great to see the old plumbing fixtures and the old stoves and the bathrooms. It’s pretty interesting how they lived in those days, a very, very pleasant and knowledgeable lady was sitting there telling us stories about Hank and the family,” Heeg said.
On this Saturday lunch hour, a small crowd of fans had arrived. People talked about what Williams meant to them and took some photos of the location.
“I love Hank Williams stuff,” said Thomas Burgess from South Carolina.
“We came on a whim today, we were in Montgomery, and it hit us that Hank Williams is buried here,” Burgess said.
Like Heeg, Burgess was taken by the entire experience and the song titles etched in stone.
“I think this is really neat how they’ve done it up, a lot of his songs and all that stuff up there, it’s good, real good,’ Burgess said.
One woman in the crowd of fans was weeping as she gazed on the memorial.
“My husband just loved him,” said Linda Whitney, from Anderson, S.C., who said her husband had died in 2020.
“He would be amazed,” Whitney said, “I like his music too but not as much as he did.”
* * *
If you want to go see the country music king’s final resting place this Labor Day weekend or on the anniversary date, it’s a two-hour drive from Anniston to Oakwood Annex Cemetery in Montgomery. The memorial is located at 1305 Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery, across from Patterson Field.