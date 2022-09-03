 Skip to main content
A visit to Hank Williams’ Montgomery gravesite a pilgrimage for music fans

The Hank Williams Sr. gravesite memorial in Montgomery is shown in this recent image. See more images in the separately posted slideshow.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

MONTGOMERY — Coming back from a family vacation in Pensacola, Gregory and Linda Heeg of Stratford, Wis., had one particular stop they wanted to make on their drive through the South.

It was the gravesite of a musician whose legacy and talent is cherished by the Heegs and millions of others: Hank Williams Sr.