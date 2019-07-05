WEDOWEE — Jaxson Douglas, 7, looked out at the waters of Lake Wedowee Friday afternoon hoping that someday his father will come home.
Four years ago on July 13, Jaxson’s father, Billy Douglas, was reported missing during a fishing trip with two friends and his body was never recovered, even after an extensive search by several agencies.
Annually, Jaxson’s mother, Tanya Eason, takes the boy on a pilgrimage to the water’s edge to erect a memorial. On Friday Eason erected a cross with Douglas’s photos, a reward poster and flowers as holiday revelers floated on fishing boats, pontoon boats and personal watercraft.
“It’s sad, losing somebody is hard. Losing somebody this way is got to be the hardest way — you don’t know what happened, you don’t know what they went through, you don’t know where they are, we don’t know anything, we want answers,” Eason said.
Jaxson kept looking out at the water.
“I was really happy when he was alive,” said Jaxson.
Billy Douglas was 31 when he went missing in 2015, according to Eason.
Eason said that Douglas jumped off the boat, then his two companions “circled back around and he was gone.”
The search lasted more than two weeks.
“They searched in the air, they searched in the water, they searched on land, they searched the banks,” Eason said.
“Never found a trace of anything, they dragged the lake, they had dogs, I think they did everything they could to find him,” said Eason.
Eason carries on the best she can with Jaxson, though the pain is constant.
“He was shortchanged a father,” she said of the boy. “I’ve been with him every day since this happened. I’ve seen the pain he’s gone through, he cried to me for the first two years,” Eason said.
“He told me one day, we were on the way home and said, ‘Mama, I believe God is going to get my daddy out of that lake.’”
Eason said Jaxson is doing better now, but he still misses his dad and wants him back.
Eason and Jaxson were digging a hole for the wooden cross they had made to place next to a bouquet of flowers. Jaxson had written a message to his father on the cross, “I love my dad, Love Jaxson” with decorative hearts and stick figure of his dad.
Eason had hit some unusually hard dirt as she dug the hole for the cross.
“What’s not fair is we have no closure, he has no closure, he has no grave to visit,” said Eason as she wiped the sweat off her brow.
According to the missing poster affixed to the cross, foul play is suspected in the father’s disappearance.
Eason said the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has an agent handling the case.
Jaxson walked along the water’s edge as small waves from vessels rippled to the shore near his feet.
His father is, he said, “in the very far deep end.”
“He’s going to have to live with this for the rest of his life,” Eason said.
The hotline for tips for the State Bureau of Investigation is 1-800-392-8011.