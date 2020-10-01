State residents can thank health care workers with Friday night lights

Alabama residents can show their appreciation to health care workers through October by participating in the statewide “Light Up Friday Nights” event.
According to a release from the office of Gov. Kay Ivey, the state is encouraging residents to turn on their porch lights on Friday nights to thank health care workers for their efforts through the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in the United States in early March, almost seven months ago.
The event was coordinated by the Alabama Hospital Association, the state Department of Education and Ivey’s office, according to the release.
“Let’s say ‘thank you’ to Alabama’s Healthcare Heroes,” said Jennifer Ventress, state school nurse administrator. “This special celebration promises to inspire our state’s entire medical community, all school nurses, and every health care association. Alabama’s medical professionals are truly deserving of this great acknowledgement.”
Schools will also participate during the week of Oct. 16, according to the release, with special tributes and recognitions during Friday night football games.