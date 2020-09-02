State inmate from Calhoun County dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A state prison inmate from Calhoun County died last week after testing positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.
According to a news release, 33-year-old Jonathan Mallory died Aug. 27 at a hospital near Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.
He was admitted to the hospital on July 10 for treatment for an unrelated condition, and tested negative for the virus then. Nearly a week later, Mallory was retested and the results came back positive, department officials said.
Mallory was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree assault and a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery.
According to the Aladama Department of Corrections website, 20 inmates across the state have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
Since Aug. 28, officials said, 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19: six in Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, three in Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore and one in St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
In addition, two staffers at Holman Correctional Facility and one at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton have tested positive since Aug. 31, officials said.
Since the pandemic began, 352 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the Alabama state inmate population, of which 76 cases remain active. In addition, 329 staff members have self-reported positive tests and have since been cleared to return to work; there are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 among ADOC staff and contracted staff.
An attempt Wednesday to reach department officials for more information was unsuccessful.