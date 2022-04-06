State House District 40: Gayla Blanton sees problems that need addressing

Several years ago, Calhoun County resident Gayla Blanton and a friend felt the Christian values that they believed made America great were eroding.
The two began praying that those whom they perceived to be more godly men and women would seek political office; that’s when Blanton felt God seemed to ask her why she didn’t run. She decided she would.
Blanton is a Cleburne County native who has taught at Fruithurst Elementary School for the past three years.
Before that, she taught for two years in Calhoun County, then she went to Georgia and retired after teaching there 11 years.
Blanton and her husband, Russell, have been foster parents for the past 11 years. Their two children, Kennis Johnson, who is married to Regan Johnson, and John Blanton, who is married to Holly, have given the couple six grandchildren.
One of Blanton’s biggest concerns is the spread of illegal drug use, which she said has increased the burden of the Department of Human Resources. As a foster parent, she knows the effect drug use is having on children.
“Data shared by the Alabama Department of Mental Health shows that drug overdoses increased more than 20 percent in Alabama in 2020,” Blanton said, adding that illegal drug abuse also affects law enforcement officers.
“I am concerned because of the increased number of attacks against them,” Blanton said, “and the most often unfair portrayal of them in the news media. They are vital to the safety and security of our citizens. Without our law enforcement, we would have anarchy on our streets, as we’ve seen in other parts of the country.”
Blanton knows several law enforcement officers who need the legislators’ support to remove illegal drug activity from Alabama.
“According to statistics from the Alabama 2021 Drug Threat Assessment, the interstates in Alabama provide a ‘close direct connection to Atlanta,’ which is still considered one of the main distribution points for illegal drugs in the Southeast.” Blanton said.
More support from the population in general, she said, will help with recruitment and retention of officers.
Blanton supports the farming community. She is concerned about the amount of Alabama farmlands purchased by foreign countries, such as China, which now owns Smithfield Farms, a large meat-processing company.
“This purchase was achieved through the Chinese financial entity called WH Group,” Blanton said. “Some of the land purchased by the Chinese has been used in such a way that adjacent landowners’ wells and springs are going dry.”
Blanton said the U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show 1.8 million acres of farmland in Alabama is now owned by foreign countries. She worries about the effect this will have on the U.S. food supply in the future.
Also, Blanton believes farmers are unfairly taxed.
“Currently, they pay a 1.5 percent sales tax on farm equipment,” she said. “Farmers in the nearby states of Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are exempt from taxes like this.”
Legislators could help farmers “make adequate and effective legislative adjustments.”
The Rev. Cody Hale, Blanton’s minister for the past eight years at Iron City Baptist church, spoke well of the candidate.
“Gayla is an honorable person known for integrity, kindness sincerity,” Hale said. “Everyone I know of who has been close to her is inspired and encouraged by her.”