State fish advisories recommend avoiding some Choccolocco, Coosa fishing spots

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s fish consumption advisories for 2021 were released in late July, and 35 of them recommend avoiding fish from local waters.
Each year the department catches and tests fish from state waterways for mercury and PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, pollutants that have long posed a health risk in Calhoun County.
According to the ADPH advisory, Choccolocco Creek fish should be avoided from south of Oxford all the way to where it joins with the Coosa River at Logan Martin Reservoir, due to dangerous PCB and mercury levels. Spotted bass caught near the Boiling Springs Road bridge can be eaten at most twice a month, according to ADPH, due to mercury levels.
The Coosa River has several advisories stretching south from Calhoun County, all of which can be seen alabamapublichealth.gov, or by visiting www.coosariver.org/fishguide/call, where Coosa Riverkeeper has plotted each advisory on an interactive map that includes each advisory, its location and the species of fish in question.
Advisories can also be checked by dialing 844-219-7475, the Alabama Fish Consumption Advisory Hotline.
“We’re not telling people not to enjoy the waterway, but we do want to prevent illness,” said Victoria Miller, fish guide coordinator for Riverkeeper.
Mercury consumption can lead to damage to the nervous system and kidneys and lead to heart disease, according to Riverkeeper’s safety information, while PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, have a range of toxic effects.
“Our goal is to ensure everyone is aware of these advisories before they drop their lines into their local waterway,” Justinn Overton, executive director and staff riverkeeper at Coosa Riverkeeper, was quoted as saying in a news release.