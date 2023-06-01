 Skip to main content
Starships barracks for sale

McClellan property sold earlier this year for back taxes

McClellan starships

The starship barracks at Fort McClellan sit dormant on June 1, 2023.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The massive Cold War era barracks at McClellan known in military lingo as “starships” are for sale. Again.

The property — previously owned by locally based Xtreme Concepts, Inc. — was sold earlier this year for back taxes owed by that company. Pine Valley One, a Chicago-based tax and asset company, paid those taxes and currently has a lien on the property.

McClellan Starships

The starship barracks at Fort McClellan sit dormant on June 1, 2023.
McClellan Starships Gov. Bob Riley

Then-Gov. Bob Riley views the cleanup work done by volunteers to get the starship barracks at Fort McClellan ready for those displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

