The Anniston Star won three additional first-place awards in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards for work published last year, bringing the total to eight for the 2018 contest.
The three new awards — story of the year, best local news coverage and best lifestyle/family pages — were announced at the press association's convention in Orange Beach on Saturday night. Other awards were announced in May.
“It’s always nice to see your work honored by your peers, who know how hard it is to do this kind of work,” said Ben Cunningham, managing editor of The Star.
Cunningham said the newspaper’s staff aims to serve its readers. This is the second year in a row The Star has brought home first place for local news coverage.
“Those two words — local news — describe what we do,” Cunningham said. “We focus on chasing stories that are important to our readers that would not otherwise be covered. We do that work because it’s important.”
The Star’s Phillip Tutor landed the story of the year with a three-part series on the lives affected by the 1992 GP Express Flight 861 airplane crash. The small plane was carrying four passengers with two pilots, three of whom survived. The story also won first place in a feature story category.
Tutor said finding the survivors of the crash was like “finding a needle in a haystack.” The first survivor he found was Sgt. Dennis Lachut, who was flying to Anniston for his wife’s graduation from the chemical school at Fort McClellan.
“Once I found him, I knew I had to find the others,” Tutor said. “I’ve been in this business a long time, and I knew this had to be a compelling story.”
Tutor said winning awards was not his goal with the feature, only telling the stories of those involved. His coverage included survivors of the crash, families of the people who died, and first responders who rescued them.
“This wasn’t front-page news, except here and in Atlanta where the plane took off,” Tutor said. “But a quarter of a century later, the crash was still affecting people.”
This is the third year in a row The Star has won first place for best lifestyle/family pages.
Lisa Davis, features editor for The Star, said the award is a group effort. The winning sections contained a photo essay on band camp by photographer Trent Penny, the experience of a reporter who volunteered to be shot by a stun gun, and a story about a baby’s grave.
“That’s what local newspapers are about — telling the stories of the people who live here that may otherwise go untold,” Davis said.
Davis said writing the story about an infant’s grave on Choccolocco Road was a rewarding experience and one of her favorite stories she has ever written.
“People drive past it all the time and don’t have the time or wherewithal to stop and figure out what it is,” she said. “That’s what I love about features. Local newspapers have the wherewithal to find the story.”
Among the award-winning work announced earlier this year was coverage of the March 19, 2018, Jacksonville tornado, which took first place for spot news coverage. Staff used social media and annistonstar.com to update readers in real-time before and after the tornado and then published seven stories in The Star’s first print edition after the storm. The other awards included best feature story coverage, best humorous column, best human interest column and best news photo.
The contest is sponsored by the Alabama Press Association, an industry group for the state’s newspapers. Members of the Illinois Press Association judged this year’s contest.