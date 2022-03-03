Stanley takes reins as Oxford superintendent

OXFORD -- Dr. Shannon Stanley spent time this week learning the maze of corridors in the Oxford City Schools central office on Main Street.
It was all in preparation to take charge of her hometown’s school system, with which she is greatly familiar. After all, she's a product of the system, having graduated from Oxford High School in 1986.
Stanley became the superintendent of Oxford City Schools on Tuesday, and it is a position she freely admits was attractive more for where it was than for what it is.
She understands the challenges of sitting in that office, having held the superintendency for Boaz City Schools before her husband’s health forced a decision to leave that position in 2019.
“He’s doing well now,” Stanley said. “There was a year of rehabilitation. He retired as a teacher and a coach and now he teaches part-time. We assimilated to a different lifestyle very quickly as we moved back to Oxford two years ago when my son entered eighth grade.”
Stanley had been working with the Southern Regional Education Board when Dr. Jeff Goodwin, who served as Oxford’s superintendent for the past 16 years, announced last December he would step down to accept the presidency of Northwest-Shoals Community College.
“When the opportunity came up, I asked my husband, ‘Are you good with it?’ because I thought it was very important that he be comfortable with this career choice because he knows what is involved,” Stanley said.
“My family has been so supportive of this opportunity,” she said. “They know I’m back home and this is an opportunity to get back and serve the district I graduated from. For me, this was not an opportunity to become a superintendent anywhere. I’ve done that. It was the opportunity to serve my home district, and that really is the only reason my decision was to come out of retirement if I was the right fit for the position. I wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t home.”
Stanley also served as a principal under Goodwin’s leadership and says he has played a mentor role in her career.
“Following a legend is not easy, and it’s not for those who don’t have the desire to want to come in and do that,” Stanley said. “The way I see it is I am not filling his shoes. I’m hopefully going to place my shoes beside his and be able to carry on a lot of the great things he did and to carry forward as we get better and better.
“I think a lot of my leadership style has been modeled and mentored by him. I learned a lot, serving as a principal, serving under him. I do hope I make him proud.”
She said it was important to understand how Goodwin led the system “so we can acknowledge that as we move forward.”
“He has been very encouraging for me to communicate with him in the future with anything I may need and he’s always been that way,” Stanley said.
Stanley said the biggest challenge ahead for education is going to “get your momentum built up again.”
“With all of the uncertainties a pandemic has given us, getting that momentum back by reengaging your students, community members and teachers and reassuring them is so important,” she said. “They have been working hard and under duress in conditions that are not optimal.”
Stanley said having a transition during such a period will require more listening and “understanding what everybody’s experiences are” to find ways to get the system “refocused.”
“I really hope we learned something from COVID-19 to make education better,” she said. “I think we have an opportunity to rethink the way we provide experiences for students to connect to the real world and getting them ready for the day after graduation. That is the reason we are here.”
“Sometimes we do things the way we’ve always done them. Sometimes that works and sometimes that doesn’t,” she added.
Stanley says it is important to get parents more involved in their children’s education.
“We have to find ways to engage parents just as we do students and teachers,” she said. “We have to find a way for them to plug in. Every parent has different challenges in keeping connected to the schools and the schools have challenges keeping connected to the parents.”
Stanley said parents also need to be involved in the educational process.
“Some are more confident with that and some don’t feel as confident,” she said. “It’s a learning process for all of us to find ways parents can be engaged and step in — even if they are a parent with a full-time job or work a third shift.”
Stanley said one thing that is currently being done “very well” is “instilling ownership with students.”
“They are understanding the value of their education and even leading student-led conferences,” she said. “The more we can get students connected to their learning, the more they are willing to share with their parents the things they value and are beneficial to them. Students need to have a voice in their school and opportunities to give feedback.”
Stanley said it was important to listen to what teachers have to say as well.
“They are able to identify some of the challenges of things that impede the ability of students to be successful,” she said. “I think it’s important for teachers to be able to engage in problem solving and discuss the things we can do to counteract some of those challenges.”
“It’s all about communicating, developing relationships, listening and being able to work collaboratively to expand the experiences for students,” Stanley said.
The new superintendent can say she started her career at Oxford High School as a “golden girl” with the high school band, and that has helped her appreciation for the part extracurricular activities play in education.
“It’s about building confidence in your ability to work with others, to lead, and develop skills and attributes you feel really good about,” Stanley said. “Whether with band or athletics, we have so many opportunities here for students to get plugged in and find out what their passion is. The challenge now is trying to expand those opportunities, but it is so amazing the experiences they now have — from robotics to archery.”
Stanley said Oxford is unique because of the support the students have from the community.
“This community is very supportive of all the activities we have going on, and I think that’s what makes our school system so distinctly special,” she said.
“We do have strong support for the students from the community. As a parent, that makes me feel better knowing my son has this entire community behind him and supporting his success just like they do every other child in the district.”
Stanley said the expectation for academic excellence is just as important a factor in a student’s success on or off the field.
“It is a balancing act and it’s something for which we all strive,” she said.
“I hope in five years I will be able to say I have continued to expand opportunities for students so that any student in our system who wants to connect or wants to be able to be a part of a pathway that will lead to success after high school has done it,” Stanley said.