Spring Garden student dies in accident

The Spring Garden High School family and others of the community are mourning the death of one of its students, 16-year-old Spenser Hoffpauir, who was an accident victim in Louisiana last week.
Spring Garden Principal Brian Clowdis said Spenser was well-liked and a good student.
“This is tough on the students and faculty,” he said Tuesday.
According to a March 7 report by the Louisiana State Police, the 16-year-old and a nine-year-old were killed in Grant Parish at 5:30 p.m., March 6. The children were two of four who were riding in a disabled go-kart that a Kabota tractor was pulling on Louisiana Highway 1240.
A 17-year-old juvenile was driving the tractor when a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 50-year-old Montgomery woman, struck the go-kart from behind. Both the go-kart and the tractor left the road. All four of the children and the juvenile were taken to a hospital where the boy and the teenager were pronounced dead.
A date for a memorial service for Spenser in the school’s gym is to be announced.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.