Spring Garden student dies in accident

The Spring Garden High School family and others of the community are mourning the death of one of its students, 16-year-old Spenser Hoffpauir, who was an accident victim in Louisiana last week. 

Spring Garden Principal Brian Clowdis said Spenser was well-liked and a good student.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 