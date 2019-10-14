The fifth annual Bigfoot Bio Bash and the third annual Chill-o-Ween fall festival at Cheaha State Park will be held this Saturday and park Superintendent Renee Raney is ready for the onslaught of visitors.
“I can almost feel the earth shaking, we’ve got so many people coming,” Raney said on Monday.
Raney said that attendance at previous Chill-o-Weens — a celebration of Appalachian autumn — averaged around 1,500 visitors.
The Bigfoot Bio Bash is a conservation festival which includes a 1-mile fun run and a 5k trail run which will take runners through a variety of natural settings.
“So you’re going to pass from the highest point though a hardwood forest, through a piney woods, through quartzite glen and possibly be chased by Bigfoot,” Raney said.
Chill-o-Ween will include a chili cookoff and salsa contest at Bald Rock Lodge in the morning, storytelling, live animal shows, kids’ crafts and campground trick or treating.
Raney said that last year over 800 “chili tasters” walked through the lodge to sample the large variety of simmering chili from 35 contenders.
Raney said that hayride shuttles will be provided from group parking areas to various locations.
The festival is paying homage to the 2,800-acre park, which boasts Alabama’s highest peak, according to Raney.
“I developed this event three years ago out of a pure nostalgia of my and our staff team’s many childhood memories of Cheaha,” Raney said. “We grew up playing and camping in this park. Like thousands of others, we have an unbreakable heart-to-park connection with Cheaha.”
Raney said the essence of the event is to celebrate the diverse heritage and folklore of Cheaha in one “of her loveliest seasons — autumn.”
Raney said Chill-o-Ween merges outdoor recreation, environmental education, cultural education and the arts.
IF YOU GO:
WHAT: Bigfoot Bio Bash Conservation Festival, one mile fun run and 5k trail run
WHEN: Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The 5k run begins at 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Cheaha State Park, 19644 Alabama 281, Delta. The 5K will begin at Bunker Tower and the conservation festival will be at Bald Rock Lodge
ADMISSION: Registration fee for the 5K is $35 and $20 for the fun run.
Park entrance fee is included in early race registration, but the confirmation email or admission pass must be shown at the gate. Friends and family attending with runners must pay the park entrance fee which is $5 per adult and $2 for each child (3 and under free) and seniors.
WHAT: Chill-o-Ween
WHERE: Cheaha State Park at Bald Rock Lodge, 19644 Alabama 281, Delta
WHEN: Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Chili and salsa Competition 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. Campground trick or treating 3 p.m. Other activities from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ADMISSION: Park admission $5 per adult, $2 per child and seniors. Kids age 3 and under are free. Free admission for veterans and active military.
For vendor application, or chili/salsa contest entry form contact email: BillieJo.maxcey@dcnr.alabama.gov