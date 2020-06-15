Southern activists celebrate ‘landmark’ decision to extend civil rights protections to LGBT workers

Activists across the country and the state of Alabama are celebrating a victory for LGBT rights following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that protects LGBT workers from workplace discrimination under civil rights laws.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 in Title VII prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The justices, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that the term “sex” under Title VII should be extended to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Meghann Burke, the lead counsel for the Southern Campaign for Equality, said that not much should change for local employers as a result of this ruling.
“Local employers who are already covered by Title VII, this means that simply they can’t fire someone for being gay or gender non-conforming or transgender, which is a huge and momentous victory for the LGBT community,” Burke said. “Hopefully, [employers are] already creating a welcoming and inclusive workplace for all employees and customers.”
Burke explained that employers who violate the new ruling face charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“It’s the same penalties they face if they fired someone because of their race or religion or any other protected status under Title VII,” she said.
More than half of transgender people report having been fired or harassed on the job, according to Burke, and gay people report similar statistics.
“Some feel pressured to stay closeted at work to avoid that,” she said.
Sydney Duncan, an attorney for the Magic City Acceptance Center in Birmingham, celebrated the court’s decision, which she hopes will “fill people with hope.”
“I don’t want to understate what happened in the United States Supreme Court today,” Duncan said. “This was a monumental, landmark decision.”
Duncan said that the decision creates a “bedrock” for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community’s battle for securing other protections.
“You look at what is happening in this country right now,” she said. “The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was created to address racial inequality and yet, people are still having to take to the streets, 56 years later, to protest racial injustice. These things take time, unfortunately.”
LGBT employment discrimination happens “regularly,” according to Duncan, citing a 2015 study conducted by the National Center of Transgender Equality. The study found that 19 percent of transgender people in Alabama were unemployed, and 38 percent were living in poverty. 26 percent reported being fired, denied a promotion or not being hired because of their gender identity or expression.
Anh Nyugen, a JSU alumnus and a transgender man, said that during his time working at an Anniston restaurant between 2011 and 2013, he was discriminated against because of his gender identity.
“I started getting more comfortable using the men’s restroom, and an employee said it made them uncomfortable and then reported me to the manager,” Nyugen said.
Nyugen said that a manager told him that he wasn’t allowed to use the men’s restroom and that he would have to walk to a nearby gas station or use the women’s restroom. Nyugen took the issue directly to the regional manager, who he said told him that it was the restaurant’s policy to require everyone use the bathroom that corresponds with their legal sex.
“When I quit, the manager insulted me by telling me how nobody is going to want to hire me because I’m transgender,” he said.
Nyugen said that the discriminatory comments were a daily occurrence from when he started transitioning in the summer of 2012.
“Coworkers felt I was ‘over aggressive’ when correcting the pronoun or name they used, the managers lectured me about watching my anger while taking testosterone and I was asked questions about my genitalia and sex life by coworkers,” he said.
When asked about the court’s decision, Nyugen said he felt relief.
“I feel incredibly happy about it,” he said. “I still haven’t found a way to openly talk with interviewers about that red mark in my file, but now I feel like I can.”