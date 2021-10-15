Social media mugshots a crime-fighting tool in Oxford

“If you steal in Oxford, we’ll make you famous.”
The warning quote comes from the Oxford Police Department’s Facebook page with a synchronous post of various mugshots of shoplifters arrested for the week. The publicity put in place by the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford is meant to act as a deterrent to the crime.
Intelligence officer Sgt. Jason Webb with EMACC has been in charge of the department’s Facebook page for the past 10 years. Webb said the idea came about from Chief Bill Partridge of the OPD.
“It started with what we call ‘shoplifting Saturday’ about 8 and a half years ago,” Webb said, noting that the name has since changed to “this week’s shoplifting arrests.”
He said suspects must meet a certain criteria before they would be posted to public view.
“If they’re a juvenile, of course I’m not gonna post,” Webb said. “I don’t post if they’re under 21. There’s a chance they could be 18 or 19 and in school.”
Webb said he doesn’t take the chance of posting a student’s arrest and it subsequently lead to bullying. He also said he doesn’t post the elderly.
Webb said he also won’t post if the person has a physical deformity and will not post just one person at a time.
Webb said he leaves the mugshots posted for a week and then removes them.
“You know, people make mistakes,” Webb said. “I don’t want it to be searchable.”
Webb said he wanted it to be a deterrent without ruining the person’s life. He said the first post he made was of 13 suspects in cases of alleged shoplifting. Oxford being a retail based city, Webb said some people come to shop while a few come to take advantage of that.
“There’s over 75,000 people that follow this page — you gonna be known if you get posted,” Webb said.
Oxford Public Information Officer Lorie Denton said the EMACC has implemented other measures to deter crime in the area and that it would be hard to determine statistically how much of a deterrent each measure is. Denton listed other factors such as cameras, saying “there are a ton of things that are deterring crime.”
Denton said she didn’t think Oxford was much different than many other places in terms of its issue with shoplifting, but that its law enforcement tries to fight that particular crime to encourage more businesses to choose Oxford to set up shop.
“Shoplifting — I don’t think there’s any difference here than it is anywhere,” Denton said. “The way we look at it is for our businesses that choose to locate here — that’s just one more thing that we can say to them that we offer to try to help deter shoplifting.”
Social media being a strong presence in most people’s lives, Denton said it could be used as a strong tool to deter criminals from taking that risk.
“We live in an age where social media means a lot to a lot of folks,” Denton said. “Its effectiveness, I don’t know, but it’s definitely something that, you know, businesses know that we take it very seriously.”