Snow moves Anniston council meeting to Friday

Anniston’s City Council announced Tuesday morning that it would postpone its regular meeting Tuesday, citing the winter weather that has hobbled many other parts of the state.
The council will meet Friday at noon at the Anniston City Meeting Center, according to an announcement from city officials. The announcement cited “the possibility of deteriorating weather conditions.”
The postponement comes as the area enjoys a surprise snowfall. Forecasters on Monday warned much of Alabama to prepare for a winter storm overnight, though the Anniston area wasn’t one of the places where precipitation was expected. By sunrise Tuesday, though, snow was coming down in Calhoun County, and it continued through the morning.
Only four people in the county lost power, and roads were passable. All public school systems in the county and three private schools — Faith Christian, Sacred Heart and Donoho — closed for the day.
By noon, the snow had ceased, and it’s unclear what city officials meant by “deteriorating conditions.” Still, the National Weather Service forecast still calls for “occasional light snow,” and today’s high in Anniston is expected to peak just above freezing at 34 degrees.
Tonight’s forecast low is 22 degrees.