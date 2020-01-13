Smoking Moose shooting defendant waives case to grand jury

An Anniston man waived his preliminary hearing Monday after police charged him with shooting two people at a bar in December.
Demonta Terrell Miller, 26, opted to send his case to a grand jury, which will decide whether there is probable cause to prosecute him.
Miller was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault on Dec. 30, weeks after he allegedly opened fire inside the Smoking Moose in Anniston.
Police told The Star in December that Miller and another man got into an argument around 2 a.m. Dec. 8 at the bar when they began shooting at each other. Police said both men and two bystanders were injured.
An attempt to reach Miller’s defense attorney, Stacy Upton, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Miller remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with bond set at $30,000 for the assault charges.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.