‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ tucks children into their own bed

Wanting to be helpful, 3-year-old Kartier Prothro attempted to grip a hammer as adults worked to assemble the tot’s new bed. He rolled on the sheets while they tucked in the corners and he jumped on his mattress as soon as the covers were on.
Finally, he piled his toys on the spread and played while his appreciative mother, Sierra Prothro, looked on.
After Tuesday evening, Kartier was able to bid farewell to his old “bed” — a flattened bean bag on the floor — and sleep in his new twin bed, thanks to volunteers who build beds for children who lack one.
The Gadsden chapter of the “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a national program, oversees a group from Calhoun County which has made and given away 181 beds since September. Many of the 30 or so volunteers are members of the Church of the Highlands Oxford campus.
The beds are given freely, the only provision being that each child must be between ages 3 to 17 and must live with their legal parent or guardian. There is no limit on the number of beds each family can receive for their children, and bunk beds are available for those who have tiny bedrooms.
“Many of the children act as if it is Christmas morning when they see their new bed,” Carrie Moore said as she displayed a cellphone video of a child squealing in excitement as he walked into his bedroom. On a weekly basis, she and her husband, Paul, organize the effort needed to carry out the program.
Carrie sells cars at Benton Nissan in Oxford and works as a business development manager there. Paul works as a senior project engineer at M-Communications, also in Oxford.
The couple, who have eight children (one still lives at home) and 11 grandchildren, works about eight hours a week on the bed program. Their first step each week is to spread the word about the program to corporations, churches, civic and charitable groups interested in helping the community. These entities may sponsor a “bed build,” which allows the employees or members of the other groups to cut the headboard, the side boards and the slats; those parts are stored until the charity’s members meet to assemble and deliver the beds.
To save money, the group has partnered with a company that allows it to purchase mattresses in bulk. Members collect new linens that fit twin beds, along with pillows and stuffed animals from donors. Then, every Tuesday evening, the Sleep in Heavenly Peace members meet and divide into teams. They load their supplies and head out to deliver and assemble beds in their coverage area of Calhoun, Talladega and Cleburne counties.
“Tuesday nights are my fuel,” Paul said. “I love doing this.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2019, the church group had worked together on a ministry to serve the patients in nursing homes. Then they had to stop because of the virus.
“That’s when I heard about the build-a-bed ministry and found the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program,” Carrie said. “I liked the idea of giving a bed to a child who never had one, and then one day I realized I had been that child. As I had grownup, I slept on a scratchy couch or the floor. Paul and I got involved by helping build and deliver beds with the people in the Gadsden chapter, and then we took on the responsibilities of serving our three counties.”
Four volunteers worked on Kartier’s bed as he zoomed in and out of his bedroom in a north Anniston apartment. Before the group arrived, he had climbed into the bathtub with his clothes on. His mother shook her head at his antics.
“I heard about this program through my sister,” she said. “I thought it was an amazing thing to do to help kids. I’m grateful to get Kartier off that bean bag.”
On Facebook are photos of children who began to cry, dance or hug their new stuffed toy whenever they received their new bed.
The Moores hope others will volunteer or contribute to the program. Those who wish to know more should visit Al-Gadsden Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Facebook. The chapter serves children who live in a 50-miles radius. Those who wish to donate may contribute online, or they may make checks made out to SHP, being sure to write “Al-Gadsden Chapter” on the check’s memo line. Donors may also deliver checks to Carrie Moore at Benton Nissan at 1834 U.S. Highway 78 in Oxford or mail them to 1670 Cedar Bend Road, S., Southside, AL 35907.
Those who wish to volunteer to build or deliver beds may call 256-343-6190. Donors who wish to contribute new linens or new stuffed animals should visit the Facebook page to learn the types that are needed and drop them off at Benton Nissan.