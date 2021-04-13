Six Flags over Georgia announces 2021 wage increases

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water on Tuesday announced wage increases for a variety of jobs, many at the highest levels in the parks’ history.
The parks are hiring thousands of employees for its upcoming summer season. Many summer workers have come from northeastern Alabama in previous years.
Starting immediately, team members can earn up to $15 an hour for a wide range of positions.
“Six Flags is committed to recruiting team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service. It is critical we offer competitive wages to attract and retain our valued employees,” Park President Dale Kaetzel said. “We are committed to being the 'Employer of Choice' in the metro Atlanta region.”
The most substantial wage increases are for food and beverage operations, retail, park services, security and lifeguard teams.
Available positions at Six Flags Over Georgia will pay up to $15 an hour and up to $13 an hour at White Water.
The parks are accepting applications from entry level positions to leadership roles in all departments. The company offers a myriad of benefits for team members including advancement opportunities, educational scholarships, reward and recognition programs, free park admission, and much more.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and apply online at www.sixflagsjob.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted by park management to begin the virtual hiring process.