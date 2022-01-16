Shooting at Pure claims life of Anniston woman

A shooting at Pure Bar and Grill in Anniston claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman from Anniston early Sunday morning.
In a press release today Anniston police Lt Tim Suits said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. at the nightclub at the 1800 block of South Quintard Avenue.
The press release stated that some type of altercation resulted in a shooting between the club’s security guard and a bar patron.
A woman was found shot on the scene; she was transported to Regional Medical Center and there died from her injury. The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of family.
The statement wasn’t clear on whether the woman was a bystander or involved in the shooting, but Suits told The Star that no further information could be released as the investigation is ongoing.