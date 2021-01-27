Sheriff: Woman attacked man, teenagers over ‘ding-dong ditch’ prank

Authorities arrested an Alexandria woman Monday after she allegedly attacked a man and a teenage girl last weekend.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Christal Cathleen Rochester, 42, with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Rochester allegedly injured a man using a motor vehicle and damaged the driver’s side door of his 2005 Jeep Cherokee.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a group of teenagers were having a birthday party around 8:30 p.m. in Alexandria
They weren’t doing anything illegal, Wade said, but they were ringing the doorbells of some houses in the area and then running away.
The group had “ding-dong ditched” Rochester’s house and she went looking for them, Wade said.
Once she found them, she swerved her truck in off the road in an attempt to hit them, according to Wade. One teenage girl was hit in the foot while pushing her friend out of the way, Wade said, but she wasn’t seriously injured.
A parent who saw what was happening got out of his Jeep to stop her and she drove into his car door, which hit him in the face and cut his lip, before she left the scene.
Wade called Rochester’s alleged actions “extreme,” and said it was fortunate that none of the teenagers were seriously hurt and that the parent didn’t use deadly force against her, even though he had a right to do so.
“She tried to give a death sentence out for ding dong ditching,” Wade said.
Rochester was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,500. She was released on bond the day of her arrest, per court records. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.