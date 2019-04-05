Calhoun County’s sheriff has been asking local elected officials for years for help solving problems at the county jail, where too many inmates are crammed into an aging space with too few staffers guarding them.
This week, with the Legislature in session in Montgomery, the sheriff is still waiting on those solutions.
“We don’t have a facility that’s big enough to suitably handle the number of inmates that we have,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said in an interview this week. “We don’t have enough trained officers. We have a high turnover rate because of a low wage and a low staff-to-inmate ratio.”
Wade and elected officials who spoke with The Star this week acknowledge that more money would likely be required to solve either of those problems, but none of the elected officials expect new tax revenue will provide that money.
Last summer, Wade said he was promised by legislators that he would get help for those problems. Since then, Wade said, he’s reached out to lawmakers and county commissioners about the issues.
“The County Commission has been very positive, very helpful in trying to find a way to help fund the Sheriff’s Office to try and fix these issues,” Wade said. “I appreciate them for that.”
Wade said the jail’s current building is more than three decades old and is in need of a better booking facility, as well as a suicide-watch facility. Wade also told The Star on Monday two assaults against corrections officers within the past year were due to staffing issues at the jail.
Looking for help
Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner said Friday that the county has engaged in an ongoing conversation with legislators concerning the jail. According to Tyner, the county is seeking money for all law enforcement purposes with a primary focus on the jail.
“We’re just trying to work with them them, hopefully to give them ideas,” Tyner said.
Tyner said the county is in the beginning stages of coming up with specific ideas for funding sources.
“We don’t mind what avenue it is, as long as we get funds to the sheriff for his law enforcement needs and our jail,” Tyner said. “We’d be open to working with them on anything they come up with.”
Wade said Thursday that former Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson went to Montgomery to lobby for more funding for the jail. Wade said Amerson lobbies every Tuesday and Thursday while the Legislature is in session
“He’s speaking to every one of them twice a week, telling them our needs and what they need to do to make this happen,” Wade said.
State Rep. K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, said a meeting among state legislators, the County Commission and the sheriff would be the first step in alleviating the problems.
The goal of the meeting, Brown said, would be to identify the jail’s needs, decide whether it would be better to expand or rebuild the jail and determine funding sources.
“We’ve all got to sit down in a room and decide where we are right now and where we need to be,” Brown said.
Wade said he and jail staff are the ones who know best about the needs at the jail, and invited legislators for a tour of the jail in addition to a meeting.
Funding solutions
Brown said Thursday establishing or increasing a tax would be met with opposition from county residents, but he could not think of any other way to fund the jail.
“Residents of Calhoun County don’t like to be taxed, period,” Brown said. “Especially when it’s for jails or prisons.”
State Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, and Alabama State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said they anticipate no new or increased taxes.
“Something like that would have to be voted on by the people,” Wood said. “I don’t see that happening.”
Marsh said the county is projected to receive about $1.5 million for the construction of roads and bridges from a 10-cent gas tax increase that was implemented statewide in March, which should make more money in the county’s budget available.
“At a point, they’re going to have to take the dollars they have and figure out how to budget for their priorities,” Marsh said.
Wood also said legislators are looking to create a task force, comprised of local law enforcement leaders and the district attorney, to assess conditions and needs at the jail.
Attempts to reach state Reps. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston; Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden; and Steve Hurst, R-Munford, for additional comments were unsuccessful.
Serious crimes
Wade said the county jail system primarily houses inmates who have an extensive criminal history or have been charged with violent crimes.
“The thought that the jail is just full of low-level drug offenders is just not true. We have over 20 people in jail that could be charged with capital murder, which means that they could be put to death for what they’ve done,” Wade said. “If you’re in jail for the first time, you’re not staying in.”
Each summer, Wade said, he expects the jail’s population to increase.
“It’ll go up until about November, and then it goes back down. It’ll stay down until about March, and then it does back up again,” Wade said. “More people are out moving around.”
Last summer, the jail’s population reached a high point, and the county leased space at the Anniston City Jail, where female inmates are currently housed. Marsh said he spoke personally with Gov. Kay Ivey about the issue and managed to obtain $483,000 for the jail.
“I feel that helped them get through a tough year,” Marsh said. “Now, with the influx of money, I’m hoping that they will use it to fix the problems at the jail.”
Tyner said much of that money went toward the upkeep of the Anniston City Jail and a program implemented last fall by the Calhoun County Commission to release inmates charged with nonviolent crimes on recognizance bonds.
If the program continues the way it has been going, Wood said, he expects that the jail’s population will dwindle.
Wade said the program is helpful, but does not completely solve the jail’s problems.
“During the summer, we got up to 676,” Wade said. “Our trending is only 20 inmates difference from this time last year.”