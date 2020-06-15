Sheriff says two jail staffers attacked in separate incidents

Two inmates were charged this month, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said, after they allegedly attacked jail staffers in two separate incidents.
One incident happened in the Calhoun County Jail, where the county’s male inmates are housed, and the other happened in the Anniston City Jail, which houses the county’s female inmates.
Corrections officer punched
Deputies charged Matthew Deshane Allen, 32, with second-degree assault.
Wade said Allen was in the jail’s detox center around 6:30 p.m. June 11 when he started kicking the door repeatedly.
Wade said Allen told a corrections officer he was suicidal, and the officer took him to a holding cell so he could be supervised.
As the officer closed the door, Wade said, Allen punched him in the face several times.
Officer attacked with mop handle
Deputies also charged Angelia Turley Christopher, 61, with second-degree assault.
Wade said Christopher became angry around 1 a.m. June 5, and claimed her bond had been paid.
When an officer tried to explain it hadn’t, Wade said, Christopher hit her in the head with a mop handle.
Wade said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a concussion.
Allen remained in jail Monday, while Christopher was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a 10-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.