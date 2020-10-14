Sheriff: Oxford man crashes party, points handgun at attendees

An Oxford man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized a party at a man’s home last weekend and caused a woman to be injured.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Sebastian Arcos, 24, of Oxford on Monday with burglary.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a neighbor of Arcos’ had thrown a party Saturday at his trailer on McLean Drive when Arcos came to the home. Nobody at the party had known Arcos, Wade said.
Wade said Arcos pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the ceiling before pointing it at several people. Wade said someone was able to calm Arcos down before deputies and Oxford police arrived.
During the incident, Wade said, a woman had jumped out of a window to get away from Arcos, causing her to get severely cut and be hospitalized.
Arcos was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Arcos could sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.