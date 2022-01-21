Sheriff identifies juvenile in social media school threat

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has identified a juvenile who allegedly threatened an area school using the Yik Yak social media application.
According to the sheriff, the department received a picture from the Yik Yak app allegedly making a threat toward a school.
The department immediately began an investigation and was able to identify the juvenile allegedly responsible for the social media posting.
The sheriff’s department did not identify the school which was the subject of the posting and says there is no threat to any school.
“The individual will be dealt with in juvenile court which will be confidential according to law,” the department said in a statement on its social media page.
According to Yik Yak, the app claims to allow anonymous messaging to anyone within a five-mile radius.
The statement said because a phone app claims one can make a post anonymously does not mean that is true.
“Actually, there is no such thing in the digital world,” the statement said.
The department said it partnered with the FBI in order to collect electronic evidence in the case.
The sheriff’s department warns threats to a school “are taken seriously and are considered a felony.”