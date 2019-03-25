An Anniston man was arrested today after he was found with a pipe bomb and methamphetamine in the western part of the city this morning, Calhoun County’s sheriff says.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jason Brent Deese, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade. Wade said Deese will likely be charged in connection with the bomb by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Wade said a state charge for possession of meth is also pending against Deese.
Wade said a deputy was driving through western Anniston at around 8:30 a.m. when he was flagged down by a person who reported a car full of unconscious people and a malnourished dog at a church on South Ledbetter Street.
When the officers arrived at the church, Wade said, they found pipe bomb and the meth in the back seat of the car.
Wade said the dog, who he nicknamed “Lucky,” was taken to Calhoun County’s animal control center. An attempt to reach the center for more information about the dog was unsuccessful.
According to Wade, Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies, ATF agents and the Etowah County bomb squad were on the scene for nearly three hours.
Wade commended the person who made the report.
“This is all because a citizen saw something that wasn’t right and told us,” Wade said.
Deese was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, Wade said, but he did not how much was being sought for Deese’s bond.
Wade said Danielle Lynn Dildine, another occupant of the car, was charged on outstanding warrants and booked into the Cherokee County Jail. The jail’s online inmate roster did not list her as an inmate this afternoon.
Wade said the incident is currently under investigation by ATF agents. An attempt to contact the ATF for additional comment was also unsuccessful.