Sheriff: Bomb found in Ohatchee

Deputies and bomb technicians were investigating Tuesday after a woman reported finding a bomb in Ohatchee.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a woman called around 2 p.m. that day to report what she thought was an explosive device on her property on Cochran Springs Road.
When deputies arrived, Wade said, they saw the black cylindrical object with a plug on it and a key on one end. They called bomb technicians from Etowah County, who determined it was a bomb.
“It was an old device,” Wade said. “It hadn’t been recently made.”
As of Tuesday, Wade said, authorities do not know who made the bomb or how it got on the woman’s property. Wade said local authorities plan to get agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives involved in the investigation.