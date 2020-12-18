Sharp drop in Calhoun County unemployment rate as ‘turbulent’ year closes

Unemployment rates fell sharply in Alabama and in Calhoun County in November, the latest surge in the economic roller-coaster ride that is 2020.
“As we are nearing the end of a definitively turbulent year, it’s truly great news to see our unemployment rate drop below 5%,” Alabama’s secretary of labor, Fitzgerald Washington, was quoted as saying in a press release Friday.
The Labor Department on Friday released its November unemployment figures, which show unemployment statewide dropping from 5.7 percent in October to 4.4 percent in November. In Calhoun County, November unemployment was at 4.8 percent, down from 6.5 percent in October.
That’s still a far larger number of people than were jobless in November 2019, when unemployment was under 3 percent. Because employment is seasonal — retail stores typically hire more people during holiday shopping season, for instance — numbers from a year ago are typically the best point of comparison.
But 2020 is no typical year, as some sectors of the economy ground to a halt in April as the state entered semi-shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Labor Department numbers show that the “trade, transportation and utilities” sector picked up the most jobs in November, with a total of 8,700 new workers employed. That sector includes retail stores, trucking and warehousing. Manufacturing picked up 2,300 jobs in the same month.
Anniston-area auto suppliers in recent months have announced plant expansions, though the jobs from those expansions likely haven’t come online yet.
Inside Anniston city limits, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent in November, higher than the state average.