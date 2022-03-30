 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe weather threatens Anniston, Talladega, eastern Alabama tonight

storms
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for eastern and central Alabama, starting at 9 this morning until 4 Thursday morning.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook also was posted this morning from the Birmingham office of the weather service.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon," the advisory says. "Primary threats include damaging wind gusts of 80 mph, tornadoes and hail up to quarter size."

Gusts of 40-50 mph will be common tonight, it said.

"Locally higher gusts are also possible," the weather service said. "Wind gusts could lead to fallen trees or tree limbs, resulting in property damage or power outages."

ABC 33/40 in Birmingham said the high today will be in the 80s. The TV station's weather team said to expect severe weather east of Interstate 59 around 6 p.m.

"Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely for most places, and some flooding issues are possible," the station's forecast said. "We don’t expect as much rain as we experienced last week; however (some places saw up to 5 inches of rain with that event)."

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags