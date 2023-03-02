 Skip to main content
Severe weather threat brings about school closures in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County, Oxford City, Anniston City and Jacksonville City schools will be closed on Friday due the potential of severe weather and all after-school activities are canceled. 

School Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes posted the announcement on the district’s social media page shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.