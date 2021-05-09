Severe weather possible tonight

Alabama faces another round of spring storms this afternoon and tonight, and the Anniston area faces a small, but real, chance of seeing some of those storms' effects.
According to a Sunday morning statement from the National Weather Service, "a line of strong to marginally severe storms may occur across the northwestern portions of central Alabama" late in the afternoon and tonight. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are expected.
Western Calhoun county is on the edge of the area included in the weather service advisory. It's part of a "marginal" risk area in which high winds and hail are less likely but can't be ruled out.
The weather advisory predicts the storms will arrive in Calhoun County between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.