Sessions tells Saks Republicans he’d push Trump agenda as senator

When Jeff Sessions helped start the first College Republicans club at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, successful GOP candidates were rare in Alabama. Then came Watergate, which made the party’s image worse. But Sessions stuck with it.
“I just made up my mind: We’re doing the right thing,” Sessions told a crowd of about 40 Republicans at Saks Community Center on Monday.
With an impeachment trial just ended and a primary election looming in three weeks, Sessions came to the monthly meeting of the Calhoun County Republican Party to make the case that he should be the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate this year. That case hinged largely on the idea that Sessions is stalwart — not just for the party but for President Donald Trump.
“The Republicans have to push, and they have not been pushing, if you want to know the truth,” Sessions said.
Sessions is running for the same Senate seat he once held. In 2016, he was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump for the presidency. After that election Trump offered Sessions the job of attorney general, a job he accepted. His departure from the Senate shook up the roster of Alabama politics, ultimately leading to the election of a Democrat to the seat for the first time in 25 years.
He left the job in 2018, at the president’s request. Trump never came to terms with Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe and the president, via Twitter, has called Sessions “disgraceful” and described him as “missing in action.”
In the 2020 election, all the top GOP Senate competitors — U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and former judge Roy Moore — have campaigned to some degree on loyalty to Trump. At the Monday meeting in Saks, Sessions spent much of his time talking about Trump’s plans, how he was there when they were shaped, and how he’s the nominee who can make them stick.
“I’m prepared to push,” he said. “I’ve done that before. I’m not afraid of the establishment. I’m not a potted plant.”
Asked if he regretted recusing himself from the Mueller probe, Sessions said no. He said he had no regrets.
“They were investigating me and the campaign, which I had a tight role in,” Sessions said.
Polling in the race has been sparse, but Sessions has generally led the field. He picked up praise and applause from the GOP activists in the Saks audience. After Sessions opened the floor to questions, County Commissioner Eli Henderson rose to praise Sessions for his work on Anniston’s former chemical incinerator, crediting him with getting Mudd Street and Bains Gap Road paved as potential escape routes in case of a chemical catastrophe.
“I’m just going to step up here and grab a Sessions sign right now,” he said.
When candidates Byrne and Tuberville spoke in the county in recent weeks, audiences quizzed them about war with Iran — then a front-burner issue. Both supported Trump’s decision to attack Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and both expressed concern about continued warfare in the Middle East.
Asked Monday about the potential for an Iran conflict, Sessions seemed confident of America’s ability to defeat Iran if a conflict occurred.
“We have the ability, God forbid that it should happen, to shut down all their ports, sink all their ships and devastate their Air Force and to destroy their oil fields and refineries,” he said.
Sessions said nothing about any of his primary opponents, and spoke only a little about Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, whom the winner of the GOP primary will face in November. He noted that Jones voted to impeach Trump and against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.
“I just want to say he’s not on our side,” he said. “He’s on their side; he’s on their team.”
Sessions said that as attorney general, he asked federal prosecutors to pursue more criminal cases, establishing tougher penalties for defendants who’d otherwise be tried in state courts and jailed near home. He said that has worked as a deterrent.
“You go to federal court, you get a speedy trial and you go to prison in Ohio,” he said.
A member of the audience asked Sessions if he’d get back his seniority — a key to power in Senate committees — if voters sent him back to the Senate. He said no. But he said that during the Trump administration he learned other ways to exert legislative power.
“You take the case to the people,” he said. “That’s what I learned.”