Only a few weeks after septic skeptics in Cleburne County complained to the County Commission about a septage spray field’s smell, the site has closed.
Commission chairman Ryan Robertson said Friday that JDS Septic Service had shut down its facility on Cleburne County Road 805. Residents in the area, which includes the Hollis Community, complained to the commission during a meeting in early August that the smell from the facility was overpowering. Later, JDS Septic owner Joey Sprayberry told The Star that he intended to keep the facility running, noting that he had followed Alabama Department of Public Health rules in setting up the farm.
“It’s my understanding that the gentleman who owned that business decided to no longer use that facility,” Robertson said by phone. “He decided to close it down himself.”
He said that septage fields — land application facilities, in ADPH terminology — serve an important purpose: Grease disposal.
“We all like to eat out at McDonald’s and Hardee’s,” Robertson said, “but all that grease has to be put somewhere.”
Grease trapped
According to ADPH rules, grease can only be discharged into public or private sewer systems, stored to be disposed of later or sent to a land application facility.
But local cities don’t take grease anymore, according to Tim Gossage, owner of Tri-County Plumbing in Heflin. When he took over the business six years ago, he worked with several local restaurants to clean their grease traps and deliver the waste to Heflin’s treatment plant. The city later stopped taking grease, he said, and so did Ashland, in Clay County.
There aren’t many facilities that take grease now, he said, with the closest in Jefferson County.
“They have most of the contracts with the chain restaurants,” Gossage said, “and they have a company that runs a grease processing facility that comes out and pumps their grease traps.”
The demand to get rid of grease has raised prices to have it removed, he said. What was once a $250 job for Tri-County now costs as much as $1,000, thanks to high demand, Gossage explained.
“There’s nowhere to take it and you have to have a specialized facility to dispose of it,” Gossage said. “It’s just not profitable for your average septic pumping company to do that.”
Playing the (septage) field
Opening a land application facility isn’t easy, according to Arthur “Bo” Header, owner of Absolute Environmental in Anniston.
Header’s company owns fields in both Calhoun and Talladega counties, one near Ohatchee and another just north of Lincoln. He said facilities like his treat septage and grease with quicklime, which kills pathogens. Then the mix is sprayed over grass, which uses the nitrogen released by the waste as a food source. At the end of treatment, he said, all that’s left is healthy grass. But getting the facility open takes time.
“It takes months and months to set this up,” Header said. “You have to go through testing, get an engineer, go through the health department, work with a soil scientist in Montgomery…”
The application to open a septage field asks for a wealth of information. Applicants have to prove that local treatment facilities won’t take grease. They’ve got to be sure the property is at least 500 feet from wells, surface water and other water sources and at least 300 feet from the nearest residence, school or public meeting place, among other distance requirements. A schedule for and amount of waste to be treated has to be provided. The applicant also has to show that they’ve got enough grass to clean the waste.
Environmental studies have to be completed, too. Septage fields can’t go just anywhere, Header said.
“You have to have the right soil. The reason why we used this place,” he said of the Ohatchee site, “is because a riverbottom from a million years ago washed all the topsoil up. We’ve got 6-8 feet of topsoil there.”
Only 17 in the state
Header talked about frustration with complaints about the facility from nearby residents, and pointed to the grease problem as a key reason to keep land application facilities open.
“It’d be different if we weren’t regulated and under a controlled environment, if we were taking trucks and dumping out in pastures,” he said.
According to Sherry Bradley, deputy director of the ADPH Bureau of Environmental Sciences, there are just 17 permitted septage fields in the state. In an email sent Sept. 17, she called the fields “a necessity” and wrote that the rules for septage fields have been in effect since 1994. She wrote that the 300-foot distance “from residents is correct and lime stabilization controls vectors, vermin and the smell.”
Asked if there are any health risks from living near a land application facility, Bradley wrote that ADPH is “not aware of any health restrictions.”
Header said that waste disposal is a never-ending task.
“It’s a public service to help these people,” Header said. “What are they going to do without it?”