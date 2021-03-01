Second defendant indicted in attempted murder case

A Cleburne County grand jury recently indicted a Roanoke man after he allegedly tried to kill a deputy last fall.
The grand jury indicted Justin Paul Bowyer, 28, during its February session on a charge of attempted murder.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies initially charged Bowyer and Jennifer Lynn Conn, 33, of Roanoke with attempted murder on Oct. 21.
Court documents allege Bowyer and Conn fired at a deputy the day of their arrest. A grand jury also indicted Conn on an attempted murder charge last month.
Bowyer remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with bond set at $50,000. His arraignment is scheduled for April 28.
Bowyers’ defense attorney, Will Broome, declined to comment on the case.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bowyer could be sentenced to life in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000.