Anniston police arrested a second suspect in a July armed robbery case on Tuesday.
Ezra Jacoby Webber, 22, of Jacksonville was charged with first-degree robbery after, police say, he stole valuables from a group of people at gunpoint.
According to investigator Chris Sparks, Webber was arrested at a home on Druid Hills Road in Anniston, more than six months after the July 11 robbery.
Sparks said a car containing four passengers was parked on the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue Anniston when Webber and Markeith Gerrial Simmons, 23, of Anniston, walked up to them. Sparks said one of the men took out a handgun and stole two cell phones before running away.
After the victims contacted police, Sparks said, officers found both suspects less than two blocks away, in the parking lot of the Anniston Fire Department on 17th Street.
Sparks said police were able to apprehend Simmons and charged him with four counts of first-degree robbery, but were unable to immediately identify and arrest Webber after he ran from police. Sparks said authorities identified Webber a short time later, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 13.
“We’ve been actively looking for him since he’s been identified,” Sparks said.
Webber was booked into the Calhoun County Jail Tuesday, according to an online jail roster, with a surety bond set at $120,000. Webber was also charged with failure to appear and contempt of court, with bond set on those charges at $1,415 cash. Simmons remained in the jail Wednesday, according to the roster.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Webber and Simmons could face life sentences in prison, according to state law.