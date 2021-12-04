SEC Championship Game 2021: Live updates from No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia

ATLANTA — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 3-ranked Alabama's SEC Championship Game appearance against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In case you're wondering, ESPN will televise the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings Sunday at 11 a.m. Central. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will have the two national semifinal games, while Indianapolis will host the championship game.
Updates from tonight's game will appear at the top.
Alabama strikes back
Bryce Young hits Jameson Williams for a 67-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.
Alabama trims the Georgia advantage to 10-7 with 14:12 to play.
That gives Williams 1,338 receiving yards for the season, which is third all-time. DeVonta Smith had 1,856 in 2020, and Amari Cooper had 1,727 in 2014.
Georgia adds to its lead
Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Georgia up 10-0 with 14:56 left in the first half.
Georgia averages allowing 6.9 points a game, so a 10-point margin against this Georgia defense isn't easy to overcome.
Georgia leads early
Georgia is up 3-0 in the first quarter after kicker Jack Podlesny hits a 38-yard field goal.
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner made a big sack on third-and-three when Georgia had reached the Tide 11. Alabama punter James Burnip had pinned Georgia with a season-best 51-yard punt with no return.
Corso picks Crimson Tide
The ESPN GameDay crew went for Georgia, except for one guy:
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Zac Brown (guest picker): Georgia
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
Lee Corso: Alabama
Mark Edwards' column
A preview of today's game: UA faces No. 1 Georgia, but history, young gun quarterback are on Tide's side.
SEC game bits
—The Alabama/Georgia line has risen from Georgia by 4.5 at the start of the week to Georgia by 6.5. Over/under is 49.5 Last year, Alabama was favored over Florida by 16.5 and the over/under was 74.5.
—Alabama is 6-6 against the line this year, according to Covers.com. Georgia is 8-4 against the line.
—Alabama has been favored in its previous 92 games, which is a record dating to the 1970s. The last time the Tide wasn't favored was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)
—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.) The 72-game streak is the second longest in major college football, again dating back to the 1970s.
Alabama vs. No. 1
The Crimson Tide is 9-4 all-time against the team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll at the time of their meeting. That ties Miami for the most wins over the No. 1-ranked team.
Alabama's games against the AP No. 1:
2019: LSU 46, Alabama 41
2017, Sugar Bowl: Alabama 24, Clemson 6
2015: BCS Championship: Alabama 45, Clemson 40
2014: Alabama 25, Mississippi State 20
2012: BCS Championship: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14
2011: BCS Championship: Alabama 21, LSU 0
2011: LSU 9, Alabama 6, OT
2009: SEC Championship: Alabama 32, Florida 13
2003: Oklahoma 20, Alabama 13
1992: Sugar Bowl: Alabama 34, Miami 13
1978: Sugar Bowl: Alabama 14, Penn State 7
1977: Alabama 21, Southern California 20
1971: Orange Bowl: Nebraska 38, Alabama 6
SEC Championship Game appearances
Alabama (14): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021
Florida (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2020
Georgia (9): 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021
Auburn (6): 1997, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017
LSU (6): 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2019
Tennessee (5): 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007
Arkansas (3): 1995, 2002, 2006
Missouri (2): 2013, 2014
Mississippi State (1): 1998
South Carolina (1): 2010
SEC Championship Game wins
Alabama (9): 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020
Florida (7): 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008
Georgia (3): 2002, 2005, 2017
Auburn (3): 2004, 2010, 2013
LSU (5): 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019
Tennessee (2): 1997, 1998
Alabama's championship game MVPs
Only two Alabama quarterbacks have won the most valuable player award at the SEC Championship Game: Greg McElroy and Blake Sims
The Tide's MVPs:
1992: Antonio Langham, cornerback
1999: Freddie Millons, receiver/kick returner
2009: Greg McElroy, quarterback
2012: Eddie Lacy, running back
2014: Blake Sims, quarterback
2015: Derrick Henry, running back
2016: Reuben Foster, linebacker
2018: Josh Jacobs, running back
2020: Najee Harris, running back