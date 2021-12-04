You are the owner of this article.
SEC Championship Game 2021: Live updates from No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia

Alabama's Nick Saban before the Crimson Tide faces Georgia.

 University of Alabama

ATLANTA — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 3-ranked Alabama's SEC Championship Game appearance against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In case you're wondering, ESPN will televise the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings Sunday at 11 a.m. Central. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will have the two national semifinal games, while Indianapolis will host the championship game.

Updates from tonight's game will appear at the top.

Alabama strikes back

Bryce Young hits Jameson Williams for a 67-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

Alabama trims the Georgia advantage to 10-7 with 14:12 to play.

That gives Williams 1,338 receiving yards for the season, which is third all-time. DeVonta Smith had 1,856 in 2020, and Amari Cooper had 1,727 in 2014.

Georgia adds to its lead

Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Georgia up 10-0 with 14:56 left in the first half.

Georgia averages allowing 6.9 points a game, so a 10-point margin against this Georgia defense isn't easy to overcome.

Georgia leads early

Georgia is up 3-0 in the first quarter after kicker Jack Podlesny hits a 38-yard field goal.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner made a big sack on third-and-three when Georgia had reached the Tide 11. Alabama punter James Burnip had pinned Georgia with a season-best 51-yard punt with no return.

Corso picks Crimson Tide

The ESPN GameDay crew went for Georgia, except for one guy:

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Zac Brown (guest picker): Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Lee Corso: Alabama

Mark Edwards' column

A preview of today's game: UA faces No. 1 Georgia, but history, young gun quarterback are on Tide's side.

SEC game bits

—The Alabama/Georgia line has risen from Georgia by 4.5 at the start of the week to Georgia by 6.5. Over/under is 49.5 Last year, Alabama was favored over Florida by 16.5 and the over/under was 74.5.

—Alabama is 6-6 against the line this year, according to Covers.com. Georgia is 8-4 against the line.

—Alabama has been favored in its previous 92 games, which is a record dating to the 1970s. The last time the Tide wasn't favored was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)

—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.) The 72-game streak is the second longest in major college football, again dating back to the 1970s.

Alabama vs. No. 1

The Crimson Tide is 9-4 all-time against the team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll at the time of their meeting. That ties Miami for the most wins over the No. 1-ranked team.

Alabama's games against the AP No. 1:

2019: LSU 46, Alabama 41

2017, Sugar Bowl: Alabama 24, Clemson 6

2015: BCS Championship: Alabama 45, Clemson 40

2014: Alabama 25, Mississippi State 20

2012: BCS Championship: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14

2011: BCS Championship: Alabama 21, LSU 0

2011: LSU 9, Alabama 6, OT

2009: SEC Championship: Alabama 32, Florida 13

2003: Oklahoma 20, Alabama 13

1992: Sugar Bowl: Alabama 34, Miami 13

1978: Sugar Bowl: Alabama 14, Penn State 7

1977: Alabama 21, Southern California 20

1971: Orange Bowl: Nebraska 38, Alabama 6

SEC Championship Game appearances

Alabama (14): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021

Florida (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2020

Georgia (9): 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

Auburn (6): 1997, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017

LSU (6): 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2019

Tennessee (5): 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007

Arkansas (3): 1995, 2002, 2006

Missouri (2): 2013, 2014

Mississippi State (1): 1998

South Carolina (1): 2010

SEC Championship Game wins

Alabama (9): 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020

Florida (7): 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008

Georgia (3): 2002, 2005, 2017

Auburn (3): 2004, 2010, 2013

LSU (5): 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019

Tennessee (2): 1997, 1998

Alabama's championship game MVPs

Only two Alabama quarterbacks have won the most valuable player award at the SEC Championship Game: Greg McElroy and Blake Sims

The Tide's MVPs:

1992: Antonio Langham, cornerback

1999: Freddie Millons, receiver/kick returner

2009: Greg McElroy, quarterback

2012: Eddie Lacy, running back

2014: Blake Sims, quarterback

2015: Derrick Henry, running back

2016: Reuben Foster, linebacker

2018: Josh Jacobs, running back

2020: Najee Harris, running back

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

