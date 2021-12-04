SEC Championship Game 2021: it's final: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

ATLANTA — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 3-ranked Alabama's SEC Championship Game appearance against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In case you're wondering, ESPN will televise the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings Sunday at 11 a.m. Central. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will have the two national semifinal games, while Indianapolis will host the championship game.
Updates from tonight's game will appear at the top.
Alabama finishes it off
Alabama completed a 41-24 win over Georgia on Saturday night as Bryce Young threw for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score.
He was voted the game's most valuable player.
Jameson Williams caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while John Metchie had six catches for 97 yards, all in the first half. He sat out the second half with an injury.
Metchie it out
According to CBS, Alabama receiver John Metchie is out for the second half.
He was taken off the field near the end of the first half after appearing to injure his left knee.
He reappeared on the Alabama sideline just before the start of the second half with his helmet off and a towel around his neck.
Another touchdown
Bryce Young found Jameson Williams for a 55-yard touchdown on Alabama's first drive of the second half. Alabama up 31-17.
Notebooking the first half
—Alabama leads Georgia 24-17 at halftime. Teams leading at half of the championship game are 24-5, having won eight of the last nine.
—Teams that have scored at least 21 points in the first half are 10-2.
—Bryce Young’s 286 passing yards is a championship game record for the first half, breaking the mark of 281 held by Cam Newton in 2010. It marks the fifth time a quarterback has 200 passing yards at the break in the championship game.
—The 38 combined points second quarter points is a record, breaking the 31 set in 2013 between Missouri (17) and Auburn (14).
—The 24 second quarter points is the most points scored in any quarter in the championship game.
—Only four times has a team trailed by at least 10 points and comeback to win the title. Alabama trailed 10-0 tonight. Alabama did it twice in 2018 (28-14) and 2012 (21-10), both versus Georgia. Tennessee trailed Auburn 20-7 in 1997 and LSU trailed Tennessee 17-7 in 2001.
—Georgia scored first on a 38-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny. Teams that score first are 15-14 in the championship game.
—Stetson Bennett completed nine straight passes, tying for the second-most in championship game history. Alabama’s Blake Sims holds the mark with 10 in 2014.
—Jameson Williams’ 67-yard TD catch is the 8th longest in championship game history.
Jameson Williams has 112 yards receiving. It is the sixth time a player has 100+ receiving yards at the half. It is the 26th time a player has 100+ yards receiving in the championship game. The record for receiving yards in the first half is 217 by Auburn’s Darvin Adams in 2010.
—It marks the third straight championship game Alabama has a 100-yard receiver. (DeVonta Smith 184 in 2020, Jaylen Waddle 113 in 2018).
Bryce Young's near-perfect 30 minutes
Already starting to wonder how Bryce Young will look in those Heisman House commercials.
Incredible first half by Young against the best defense in the country.
He completed 17 of 27 passes for 286 yards, which is a first-half record in the SEC Championship Game. He's also Alabama's leading rusher with 40 yards on three attempts.
Maybe his best moment came on the last drive of the first half. He lost the ball at the end of a 15-yard scramble but outreached a pair of Georgia defenders to keep possession.
That alone might've been his Heisman moment.
Enter the fourth quarter
Alabama held strong on fourth-and-nine on the final play of the third quarter. Georgia's Stetson Bennett, under pressure from Jordan Battle threw incomplete.
Alabama gets the ball at its own 20 to start the final quarter. Tide leads 31-17.
More scoring
Bryce Young with the touchdown from 11 yards out. This came after he fumbled on the drive at the end of a scramble but outmuscled a pair of Georgia defenders to retrieve the ball.
Alabama up 24-17. Young also has 286 passing yards, which is a first-half record for the SEC Championship Game. Cam Newton had 281 for Auburn in 2010.
Oh, and one more thing: Alabama gets the ball first in the second half.
Flag on the play
Stetson Bennett tosses a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey with 2:06 to play in the half. That makes it 17-17.
The drive went 75 yards on three plays, and 45 of those yards came on three Alabama penalties.
More Alabama points
Will Reichard kicks a 33-yard field goal with 3:28 to play in the first half. That puts Alabama up 17-10.
That ties the most points Georgia has allowed this season. Tennessee matched it in a 41-17 loss in November. The Bulldogs haven't trailed this late in a game this season.
Alabama goes up
Bryce Young finds John Metchie for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9:46 to go. Alabama up 14-10. This is the latest Georgia has trailed in a game this year.
So far, Metchie has three catches for 61 yards, and Jameson Williams has three for 100 yards. Each has a touchdown.
Metchie has 1,106 receiving yards for the season, which is seventh all-time. His 93 catches are third, behind Amari Cooper, who had 124 in 2014, and DeVonta Smith, who had 117 last year.
Alabama strikes back
Bryce Young hits Jameson Williams for a 67-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.
Alabama trims the Georgia advantage to 10-7 with 14:12 to play.
That gives Williams 1,338 receiving yards for the season, which is third all-time. DeVonta Smith had 1,856 in 2020, and Amari Cooper had 1,727 in 2014.
Georgia adds to its lead
Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Georgia up 10-0 with 14:56 left in the first half.
Georgia averages allowing 6.9 points a game, so a 10-point margin against this Georgia defense isn't easy to overcome.
Georgia leads early
Georgia is up 3-0 in the first quarter after kicker Jack Podlesny hits a 38-yard field goal.
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner made a big sack on third-and-three when Georgia had reached the Tide 11. Alabama punter James Burnip had pinned Georgia with a season-best 51-yard punt with no return.
Corso picks Crimson Tide
The ESPN GameDay crew went for Georgia, except for one guy:
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Zac Brown (guest picker): Georgia
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
Lee Corso: Alabama
SEC game bits
—The Alabama/Georgia line has risen from Georgia by 4.5 at the start of the week to Georgia by 6.5. Over/under is 49.5 Last year, Alabama was favored over Florida by 16.5 and the over/under was 74.5.
—Alabama is 6-6 against the line this year, according to Covers.com. Georgia is 8-4 against the line.
—Alabama has been favored in its previous 92 games, which is a record dating to the 1970s. The last time the Tide wasn't favored was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)
—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.) The 72-game streak is the second longest in major college football, again dating back to the 1970s.
Alabama vs. No. 1
The Crimson Tide is 9-4 all-time against the team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll at the time of their meeting. That ties Miami for the most wins over the No. 1-ranked team.
Alabama's games against the AP No. 1:
2019: LSU 46, Alabama 41
2017, Sugar Bowl: Alabama 24, Clemson 6
2015: BCS Championship: Alabama 45, Clemson 40
2014: Alabama 25, Mississippi State 20
2012: BCS Championship: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14
2011: BCS Championship: Alabama 21, LSU 0
2011: LSU 9, Alabama 6, OT
2009: SEC Championship: Alabama 32, Florida 13
2003: Oklahoma 20, Alabama 13
1992: Sugar Bowl: Alabama 34, Miami 13
1978: Sugar Bowl: Alabama 14, Penn State 7
1977: Alabama 21, Southern California 20
1971: Orange Bowl: Nebraska 38, Alabama 6
SEC Championship Game appearances
Alabama (14): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021
Florida (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2020
Georgia (9): 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021
Auburn (6): 1997, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017
LSU (6): 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2019
Tennessee (5): 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007
Arkansas (3): 1995, 2002, 2006
Missouri (2): 2013, 2014
Mississippi State (1): 1998
South Carolina (1): 2010
SEC Championship Game wins
Alabama (9): 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020
Florida (7): 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008
Georgia (3): 2002, 2005, 2017
Auburn (3): 2004, 2010, 2013
LSU (5): 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019
Tennessee (2): 1997, 1998
Alabama's championship game MVPs
Only two Alabama quarterbacks have won the most valuable player award at the SEC Championship Game: Greg McElroy and Blake Sims
The Tide's MVPs:
1992: Antonio Langham, cornerback
1999: Freddie Millons, receiver/kick returner
2009: Greg McElroy, quarterback
2012: Eddie Lacy, running back
2014: Blake Sims, quarterback
2015: Derrick Henry, running back
2016: Reuben Foster, linebacker
2018: Josh Jacobs, running back
2020: Najee Harris, running back