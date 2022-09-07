 Skip to main content
Seattle teachers strike, delaying first day of school

SEATTLE — Seattle educators are on strike Wednesday after negotiating late into the night Tuesday, with classes canceled in Washington state’s largest school district on what would have been the first school day of the year.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and certificated teaching staff “will strike beginning Wednesday morning for a contract that meets student needs,” according to a statement sent by the Washington Education Association just after midnight. Picket lines will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until educators ratify a contract agreement, WEA said.

Crowds cheer during a rally hosted by the the Seattle Education Association with teachers and parents outside the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence in Seattle Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Lincoln High School's Hussna Ali, a French and world literature teacher, from left, Sara Richards, an English and Language Arts teacher, center and Garfield High School Spanish teacher Olympia Lai, right, attend a rally hosted by the the Seattle Education Association outside the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence in Seattle Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Liz Ruiz-Puyana, a consulting teacher, center attends a rally hosted by the the Seattle Education Association with teachers and parents outside the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence in Seattle Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.