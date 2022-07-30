Search for missing Jacksonville teen underway

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert for a missing teen from Jacksonville Friday night.
Mykala Rachelle Barnum, 15, of Jacksonville, was last seen last night at her home near the area of Miss Annies Drive of Jacksonville, the alert said. She is a black female, 5 foot 6 inches tall and is 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt hoodie and pajama pants, according to the alert.
“We don't have any information that leads us to believe she was abducted or in danger,” Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood said. “She left in the middle of the night, no phone, no social media, nothing that gives us any leads.”
If you have any information on Barnum’s whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department.