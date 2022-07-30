 Skip to main content
Search for missing Jacksonville teen underway

Mykala B
Courtesy Photo

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert for a missing teen from Jacksonville Friday night.

Mykala Rachelle Barnum, 15, of Jacksonville, was last seen last night at her home near the area of Miss Annies Drive of Jacksonville, the alert said. She is a black female, 5 foot 6 inches tall and is 130 pounds. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 