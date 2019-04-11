SYLACAUGA – Craig Studer from Lilburn, Georgia, loves hanging out with the sculptors at the Magic of Marble Festival.
Time and time again, sculptors participating in the 11th annual event echoed the same feeling of simply loving the comradery with each other.
As the festival draws to a close, Studer, who is sculpting a penguin, said his sculpture is a fairly simple form.
“I’m not as good as these other guys here,” he said. “I come to the festival to soak up some knowledge and, hopefully, learn ways to improve. The people here are artists. You have to appreciate how good they are when you watch them work.”
Studer called the festival “great fun, with good people to hang out with.”
He has been coming to the festival for several years and saw a lot of new faces among the visiting sculptors as they worked.
“This festival is set up well and so organized,” he said. “What other town could you sculpt, take a break and step across the street for ice cream.”
The festival is at Central Park in downtown Sylacauga, just across the street from Blue Bell Creameries.
Dr. Ted Spears, chairman of the Magic of Marble Festival Committee, said since the sculptors got to the Marble City last week, everything has gone fast and furious.
“It has been a very good festival without a glitch. The sculptors, when it rained this week, worked right through it,” he said.
Billy Reynolds was attending his first festival thanks to an invite from his friend, Charles Cummings. Cummings and his wife, Ada, are from Titus, Alabama. They have attended previous festivals.
Reynolds sold the sculpture he was working on to a visitor from Tennessee. City workers moved the more-than-400-pound sculpture of an Indian warrior from under the sculpting tent to the buyer’s vehicle.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Reynolds said. “He bought it before it was completed. This was only my second piece of marble to sculpt. The other one is across the street at Comer Library.”
Reynolds, who has extensive experience carving wood into works of art, said he doesn’t sketch out what he intends to sculpt. “It’s right here in my head,” he said.
Reynolds said he will return for future editions of the festival.
“I love carving this marble,” he said. “I’ve been carving wood on and off for 35 years. I started in elementary school carving with a pocket knife.”
Reynolds said God gave him his talent. “I try to use it to glorify Him. He’s the master carver. He just gave me a little talent.”
Stephen Hutchins, of Nashville, Tennessee, came to Sylacauga a few days ago after reading about the festival online. He wanted to be around artists who sculpted in marble. He said there is no one where he lives who does this.
The 32-year-old is a stone mason by trade who does stone conservation on historic cemeteries. He restores, cleans and recarves cemetery stones. Most of these are Indiana and Tennessee limestone. He has done some marble work.
Hutchins started his trade as a stone mason at age 14 in New Hampshire.
“Doing this is therapeutic,” he said. “I also want to be around like-minded people who work with marble. This is so wonderful to be here with these sculptors. Admission to participate in the festival is free, and you also get the marble you sculpt free. In other symposiums like this across the country, it is so expensive.”
Hutchins’ sculpture is a rubber band twisted up. He wants to do a series of these pieces of art in the future.
The Cummings were so complimentary of the festival, saying there is not another one in state with this many sculptors and certainly not sculpting with marble.
Ada Cummings said the festival has continued to grow each year, and she believes it will be even more successful down the road.
Her husband, she said, is “hung up on marble,” even though he sculpts in other mediums.
On Wednesday evening, Mayor Jim Heigl recognized Italian sculptor Marcello Giorgi as the festival’s sculptor in residence. This is the second year Giorgi and his wife, Nathalie, have spent two weeks in the Marble City
The Marble Festival is part of Alabama’s 200th birthday celebration during 200 Alabama Bicentennial.
The festival is sponsored by the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Sylacauga Arts Council, Alabama Tourism Department and many other local sponsors.
Spears said the mission of the Marble Festival is to recreate the magic of marble through its artistic, commercial and industrial applications.
He thinks the festival has achieved its mission and is only going to continue to bring recognition to a unique resource – pure, white marble – that can be found on historic buildings from Washington, D.C., to Saint Bernard Abbey in Cullman.