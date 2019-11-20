JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Board of Education tabled the possible addition of a policy to handle emergency severe allergic reactions at a business meeting Wednesday.
The anaphylaxis preparedness program, which was put into place statewide, would allow the elementary and high schools to stock epinephrine for first-time emergencies and train faculty to recognize and treat those undergoing a reaction, according to Lisa Shoemaker, the school system’s director of educational services.
The policy would allow the stocking of epinephrine for first-time allergic emergencies that might occur prior to a diagnosis from a physician. Shoemaker noted that several students already have access to their own medication at the two schools.
Board member Marita Watson brought up concerns with the policy, asking whether the policy would cover visitors to campus, after-hours curricular events and if designated staff with training would be responsible for attending every event.
“I’m very concerned about that,” Watson said.
Superintendent Mark Petersen recommended that the board table the discussion until more information could be found.
“I certainly want to be able to accommodate anyone on our schools’ campuses,” Petersen said.
Also during the meeting, a representative from ABS Business Systems addressed the board’s recent decision to award a copier bid to another company.
At a meeting earlier this month, the board awarded a districtwide copier bid to Elite Business Systems in Gadsden, despite ABS being the low bid.
ABS had supplied Kitty Stone Elementary in the past, and, according to Petersen, customer service was shoddy. Petersen said the company delivered the incorrect equipment and made mistakes when billing the board.
“There is more to bids than just the numbers,” Petersen said.
