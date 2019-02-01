The Anniston branch of the Salvation Army will close its shelter for homeless men on Feb. 11, the group announced Friday.
Officials of the group cite a lack of money and the poor condition of the group’s Noble Street building.
The shelter is “impossible to repair and maintain at the standards necessary to provide an appropriately safe and healthy environment for its residents,” Salvation Army spokeswoman Daphne Nabors wrote in a press release Friday afternoon.
Rumors about the closure circulated for most of this week among volunteers at local charities, who say they’re concerned about where the shelter’s clients will go.
“I’m praying that God will show us how to do what needs to be done,” said Diane Smith, the volunteer who ran the city’s Carver Center warming station during this week’s cold snap. Smith and other local volunteers first heard the news of the closure from homeless people who showed up to spend the night at the warming station.
The Salvation Army shelter typically charges $10 per night for a meal and a bed, with the first three nights free to short-term guests.
On Monday night, though, guests of the shelter began showing up at other charities saying the emergency-night policy was no more. And some said they’d been told the shelter would close entirely in early February.
“I don’t know what I’ll do after that,” said Darryl Colley, who’s been staying at the shelter for the past month. Colley said Salvation Army workers had been helping him with a plan to find a job and get an apartment.
Repeated attempts to reach Lts. Damon Graham and Jennifer Graham, who run the Anniston Salvation Army office, were unsuccessful Thursday and Friday. According to the press release, the group is developing a plan to “maintain services in the Anniston area while reducing associated costs.”
The shelter isn’t the only service the Salvation Army office provides, but group has pared back its Anniston presence in recent years. The group closed its Noble Street thrift store in 2017, citing poor sales there.
According to the Friday announcement, the group will continue services such as counseling and a food pantry. The announcement also said the group has a plan to reopen its thrift store to generate money.
“I think that the Salvation Army, like a lot of the nonprofit organizations in Anniston, has been struggling to raise money,” said City Manager Jay Johnson. He said that when he met with Salvation Army leaders in December, they were concerned about whether the holiday fundraising drive would bring in enough money.
United Way director Shannon Jenkins said nonprofits may have seen a fundraising squeeze last year because of the March 19 tornado. People who donated to tornado recovery may not have had much left later in the year to give to their regular charities, Jenkins said. Potential donors could have been hit by the storm themselves, he noted.
Jenkins, like other local nonprofit officials, said the closure of the shelter would leave a gap in the area’s already-strained ability to serve its homeless population.
“Those folks will go back to living in abandoned buildings, or living on the streets,” he said.