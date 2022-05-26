Salute to the Class of 2022: Anniston celebrates graduation along with 11 other Calhoun County-based high schools

The bragging rights for Anniston High’s Class of 2022 are many.
Valedictorian Tadyn Jones plus classmates Antonio Kite and Mark Toyer helped the Bulldogs to win their first state title in boys’ basketball in 12 years, after all.
Principal Alexis Wise-Clark had one last brag before formalizing the graduation Thursday. Breaking to raucous cheers at every comma in the number, she announced to a full auditorium “one million … 665 thousand … 887 dollars in scholarships!”
With that, newly minted Anniston grads waved ornately and creatively decorated caps in the air and cheered as cell phone camera lights shined down on them.
Anniston’s graduation was one of 12 in Calhoun County during a 12-hour span Thursday. They started as early as 10 a.m. with Weaver High and concluded around 10 p.m. with the end of Oxford’s and Saks’ ceremonies.
Several took place in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, including commencements for Weaver, Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley and Alexandria.
Anniston’s was scheduled to take place in Lott-Mosby Stadium, but rain forced the ceremony inside the school’s auditorium.
Anniston marked the graduation of 101 students. Jones led the class, along with salutatorian Tashaiyah Caldwell.
Jones spoke two years after brother Tahj Jones delivered the commencement address.
“I remember when he said he hoped to have been a good example for me,” Jones said. “He has been a great one, and I’m glad that I have followed him.”
Jones delivered a call for his classmates to reward the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors and disprove doubters.
“Remember the ones who said that you wouldn't be anything?” he said. “Prove those doubters wrong.
“Our elders did not endure so much turmoil and hardships for their next generation to remain complacent. They fought everyday so the next generation of young African Americans could have the opportunity to live more prosperous lives. Strive to end the ongoing cycle of persecution that is continually perpetrated against us.”
He encouraged a room of “future professionals” to look beyond Anniston.
”This city is not going anywhere, so go explore the world to realize that there is so much more out there,” he said.
Jones adminoished “outsiders who place negative stereotypes on Anniston city.”
“Come see for yourselves to notice that the kids are not the problem,” he said. “We have goals and aspirations just like any other students around here, but our road to success is a bit more
tedious because of the lack of support from people who could benefit us if they truly cared.”
Jones’ serious words met sporadic affirmations from a room that, at times, sounded more like a congregation than a commencement audience.
Highly decorated caps balanced out the seriousness. One graduate had a queen’s crown mounted to the top. Others mounted pictures of loved ones.
A keynote speech by Hotep, president and founder of Hustle University, and comically shorter “twin brother” Redd mixed comedy and motivation, with slogans like “scholars get dollars” and “your network is your net worth.”
Clark said the scene spoke to the class’ personality.
“They’re a fun class, sometimes a little too energetic, but we love them,” she said. “They’re super talented. …
“It’s really just never a dull moment. I get random emails throughout the day, students just, ‘Did you know this happened?’ They’ll just come by the office and peep in, and they’re just funny. They’re really personable.”
Clark said she appreciated the themes in Jones’ speech.
“One thing I try to tell them often, when you leave outside these doors, or even when you come to your home here, you are leaving an impression,” she said. “You always want to be sure you leave a good impression, regardless of what people say about you, because a lot of times, you’ll have the naysayers.”
Earlier Thursday at JSU, Pleasant Valley principal Seth Taylor presided over commencement for a class of 70, accumulating more than $1.2 million in academic scholarship money.
“I can’t say enough about their work ethic,” Taylor said. “‘I’m not going to sit here and say every one of them has a great work ethic, but the vast majority are raised right, they work hard, and just a fantastic group of kids.
“They’re good people.”
Valedictorian Marlie Kay Wright, salutatorian Callie LeeAnn Ewing and historian Laura Katherine Knight led the class. Rounding out the top 10 were Anna Elizabeth Worthy, Elizabeth Ellis Hall, Carolyn Grace Davis, Ruthie Elizabeth Dyer, Aliah Shae Kines, Abby Grace Whisenant and Braydon Koa Maye.
Hall was recognized as an outstanding graduate, and Sophia Caroline Johnson received the Tobi Burt Scholarship, named after the Calhoun County Board of Education president.
Wright’s address included a funny story of when she realized she’d been live on the school intercom for nearly five minutes. A call from teacher Krista Larkin alerted her she was live.
“For those who don’t know,” she said with a laugh, “the red button calls the whole school.”