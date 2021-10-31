You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RV fire backs up traffic on Interstate 20 through Oxford-Anniston

fire

A fire on Interstate 20 east of Oxford burns around 10:30 Sunday morning.

 Liz Butler / Special to The Anniston Star

If you're thinking of driving to Atlanta for Sunday shopping, or perhaps World Series Game 5, consider an alternative to Interstate 20 until about 2 p.m.

A Sunday morning fire on the freeway eastbound at Exit 191, just east of Oxford, has traffic backed up for at least 6 miles.

Consider using Highway 78 east to Heflin and pick up the interstate again in Cleburne County.

An RV caught fire around 10:30 a.m. and was completely destroyed.

The Oxford Fire Department was rescue agencies responding to the scene.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags