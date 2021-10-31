RV fire backs up traffic on Interstate 20 through Oxford-Anniston

If you're thinking of driving to Atlanta for Sunday shopping, or perhaps World Series Game 5, consider an alternative to Interstate 20 until about 2 p.m.
A Sunday morning fire on the freeway eastbound at Exit 191, just east of Oxford, has traffic backed up for at least 6 miles.
Consider using Highway 78 east to Heflin and pick up the interstate again in Cleburne County.
An RV caught fire around 10:30 a.m. and was completely destroyed.
The Oxford Fire Department was rescue agencies responding to the scene.